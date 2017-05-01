‘Days Of Our Lives’: Kate Mansi’s Priceless Reaction To Emmy Win – ‘It Was Unexpected’

Days of Our Lives alum Kate Mansi received an Emmy nomination for her role as Abigail Deveraux. Last night, the awards ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook. In the Supporting Actress category, Mansi won. Her reaction was priceless, and it was clear that the actress was shocked, saying the win was unexpected.

This is the first Emmy award for Kate, who left Days of Our Lives last year. The months leading up to her exit were shocking and emotional. The reel that was shown at the 2017 Daytime Emmys was of Abigail about to set fire to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Everything Ben put Abby through was too much for the Salem resident. She snapped, and later episodes revealed she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

When it was revealed that Mansi won an Emmy award, it was clear that she was shocked. The look on her face as her name was called was priceless. She spun around quickly in her seat, looking at those around her. She was overjoyed and emotional as she walked up to the stage. In a short statement, she told the audience that the win was unexpected.

Kate Mansi also spoke to Soap Central about the Emmy nomination, finding out that she won, and the reel that aired during the awards ceremony. Mary Beth Evans, who plays Kayla on Days of Our Lives, told Mansi to start writing her speech. However, Kate didn’t take her seriously.

“But I was sitting there, and Mary Beth was to my left, and I was watching these incredible reels of these amazing actresses and thinking, ‘There’s no way!’ I mean, I was so moved by Stacy’s [Haiduk, Patty Williams, The Young and the Restless] work, and everybody. I just didn’t think it would happen, but Mary Beth was right. And I really felt the love from everybody. It was really nice.”

In the scene of Abigail preparing to set Ben on fire, a real baby was used. The actress talked about how it presented a new challenge for her in ways she did not expect.

“It’s so crazy. My sister actually just had identical twin boys in November, and I wish I would have had that experience then. But working with them was the most, it was such a unique experience, because whatever you have planned as an actor, and I’m sure a lot of moms are like, ‘Yeah, duh,’ but whatever you have planned as an actor, you’re looking at this child that doesn’t care at all about what you’re doing, and it’s like this conversation you’re having with them, and you have to be so present and spontaneous and connected. And I loved it. It brought a whole new purpose for me.”

The last time a Days of Our Lives actress won an Emmy award in the Supporting Actress category was in 2009. At that time, Tamara Braun won for portraying Ava on the soap opera. As fans know, Ava was a supervillain who briefly returned last year to terrorize the Johnson family. Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s son, Joey (James Lastovic), killed Ava, an issue that is still in current storylines.

Since Mansi left Days of Our Lives, she has been busy working on other projects, including Boyfriend Killer. She is also using her social media accounts to create awareness for mental health issues.

Congratulations to Kate Mansi on winning an Emmy award. What do you think of what she had to say about the nomination and the chilling scene of Abigail and Ben on Days of Our Lives?

