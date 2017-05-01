‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Tells Ashley He Had Sex With His Stepmom 

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Jack will wind up telling Ashley that he slept with his stepmom, Gloria. Of course, she will be appalled when she finds out what her brother did.

Jack’s spills his sex secret.

Ashley discovers that Jack has been keeping a big secret from her. It turns out that Jack (Peter Bergman) had a secret affair with their stepmother, Gloria.

Jack does not approve of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi’s newly romantic relationship, but he can hardly criticize her now that she has discovered what he has been hiding.

Young and the Restless spoilers on Soaps In Depth tease that the siblings will get into a heated argument, and Jack’s secret will accidentally slip out.

“Gloria and I have…”

Ashley will quickly put two and two together and cry out “No!” because she simply cannot believe Jack would do such a thing.

Jack’s secret sex life with Gloria (Judith Chapman) is a shameful secret that he has kept. Sleeping with his stepmother was definitely not one of his best choices, and Ashley is furious with Jack for being so thoughtless.

Gloria’s tumultuous relationship with his father and her deadly past with Jabot will have Jack’s entire family on edge.

Will Ashley take over?

According to other reports by the Inquisitr, Ashley may end up getting concerned that Jack’s poor decisions will impact her and take the whole family down.

Ashley may even wind up plotting against her brother to take over the family company. She had previously put him on notice a few months ago after he made some bad business decisions, but this news about Gloria was the final straw.

Ashley may decide that she needs to step up and take over as CEO until Jack can get it together.

Ashley and Jack’s mom returns.

In addition, Ashley and Jack’s mother, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), is set to return to the soap opera this week, which will bring up some painful memories for the siblings, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Young and the Restless fans are already speculating that Dina’s comeback could mean trouble for Ashley.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will keep pushing Ashley for more information about her contentious relationship with Dina.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that buried family secrets will likely ignite chaos for the family.

Victor begs Nikki for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is certainly not happy to see Victor (Eric Braeden) return home, but he begs for forgiveness and tries to win over her affections by buying a hospital wing in her name.

“I understand if Nicholas and Victoria are turning their back on me. But I thought that you, of all people, would understand me.”

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nikki will actually go to Jack to ask him for help to take Victor down. Young and the Restless fans know that Jack is already on a mission of his own and is seeking revenge on Victor.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Stringer/Getty Images]