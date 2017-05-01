‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay’s Final 4 Revealed By Reality Steve

It is almost time for Rachel Lindsay’s debut on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season and fans are anxious for spoilers. There will surely be some juicy twists and turns along the way to the final rose ceremony, but so far, gossip guru Reality Steve hints that things are following a fairly typical pattern. There are plenty more Bachelorette spoilers on the way, but Rachel’s final four men who reportedly received hometown dates have been revealed and fans will want to keep an eye on these bachelors.

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, Rachel Lindsay’s hometown dates followed a typical pattern. There had been some buzz that things might be done differently, but it looks like Lindsay did go visit each suitor’s hometown to get a feel for his everyday life and meet his family. Where things reportedly did get a bit unusual is that Bachelorette spoilers hint that Rachel’s family met her group of guys either before or after this final four rose ceremony, rather than after the overnights.

Which four men get hometown dates according to Reality Steve? His Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Lindsay’s final four in Season 13 are Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, Peter Kraus, and Dean Unglert. Fans have plenty to learn about these guys, but Abasolo’s name has already popped up a couple of times. He reportedly got Rachel’s first impression rose, and Bachelorette spoilers have detailed that he was one of the men on a group date that played out with Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

Reality Steve points out that two of these hometown date recipients were in the group that Lindsay met during that surprise appearance on Nick Viall’s “After the Final Rose” Bachelor special when she was announced as the next lead. Bigger and Unglert were two of the four men brought out to tease Rachel’s season and all four got a brief second to talk to her in front of the live audience, details Life & Style.

As fans may remember, one of the men at the “ATFR” that night made a rather buzzworthy comment about how he was ready to “go black and never go back.” That comment was made by Dean, who lasted long enough to get a hometown date. Some people wondered if that comment would hurt his chances this season, but it looks like she must not have been terribly bothered by it if she kept him this long.

Which of these men will be the best match for Rachel? Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have noted that Abasolo is a chiropractor in Miami, Florida, while Kraus is a personal trainer in Madison, Wisconsin. Bigger lives in Los Angeles, California and is a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast, and Unglert also lives in Los Angeles and works as a recruiter. Abasolo is the oldest of the hometown date recipients at 37 while Unglert is the youngest at 26.

What kind of drama took place during the hometowns and which guy was eliminated just short of Lindsay’s overnight fantasy suite dates? Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers will break down more scoop on that front down the road and there is little doubt that Lindsay’s final rose ceremony will be spoiled before long as well. In past seasons the first impression rose was something of a curse for the recipient’s chances to stick around, but that hasn’t necessarily been the case in recent seasons.

Could Bryan Abasolo make it all the way to the end or will Dean Unglert overcome the cringeworthy comment he made to Lindsay during his first chat with her to end up being her fiance? Will Peter Kraus or Eric Bigger end up being frontrunners instead? Reality Steve’s spoilers will be breaking down plenty of additional details as Season 13 plays out and fans cannot wait to get started with this one. Do you think that Rachel Lindsay will find love on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season?

[Featured Image by Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]