‘Home Town’ Renewed For Another Season Of Stunning Home Restorations On HGTV

Ben and Erin Napier’s new series is apparently a big hit with viewers, and after only seven episodes, the couple announced that Home Town has been renewed for a second season. The show is set in Laurel, Mississippi, and follows Ben and Erin as they bring out the southern charm hiding within the old historic and rundown homes that they restore and transform into stunning dream homes for their clients. According to Country Living, Erin recently announced the good news on her blog.

#tourists @scotsman.co A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) on Jul 3, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT

“It’s an incredible day because we can finally announce some big news we’ve been sitting on for a week, dying to tell you. We got renewed for season 2 of Home Town! I can’t wait to see our favorite circus come back to town, to hug their necks, to eat inordinate amounts of snacks on set and get dinners together at the Loft with our amazing film crew. I can’t wait to see what new families we will meet, what homes will be restored!”

After receiving rave reviews for their Home Town pilot, WDAM shared that 11 episodes were produced for the first season. Erin and Ben are both very creative; Erin comes up with the fresh but traditional designs while Ben builds beautiful pieces of furniture from reclaimed wood. As they bring Laurel’s classic older homes back to life, they are helping to restore the entire town to its former glory one home at a time on Home Town. Their ultimate goal is to encourage families to return to small-town life in order to preserve the vanishing small-town culture that is special and sets them apart from larger towns and cities.

Although Erin and Ben bring their designs and vision to each new restoration on Home Town, for them the show is also about helping new families find an old house in the historic little town and bringing them into the fold of what Erin describes as their quirky, lovable neighborhood. On Home Town, Erin and Ben then bring together local teams of architects, builders, and craftsmen to make their vision a reality for the families who will inhabit each beautifully restored home.

Tomorrow is Pancake Day in Laurel… So it's as good a time as any to officially open up shop. The @laurelmercantile is back. Take a tour at the link in my profile and come see us tomorrow! ???? A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) on Dec 2, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Besides revitalizing older homes and neighborhoods on Home Town, the Laurel Mercantile Co. is another way Ben and Erin are working to bring back Laurel’s downtown area. Along with co-owners Emily and Josh Nowell, as well as Malorie and Jim Rasberry, the three couples have worked hard to find special signature items made in Mississippi. They carry a wide variety of products made of wood that is grown and harvested in the state. The mercantile carries larger pieces of furniture as well as serving trays, rolling pins, butcher blocks, and even toys. Antiques are also sold in the store and include vintage silverware, dishes, quilts, and more.

As for the show, apparently fans of Home Town love what Erin and Ben have done so far, and now they will get to see even more amazing transformations. At this rate, Home Town could be extended for many more seasons to come. Home Town isn’t only about flipping old homes that still retain their character into something any family would love to call home, however. As hosts of the popular Home Town series, Erin and Ben are a lot of fun to watch as they exude plenty of Southern charm. Their playful manner and interactions with one another, down to their liberal use of “Y’all” and other “Southernisms,” are just a few of the things that make them so enjoyable to watch on Home Town.

Are you a fan of Home Town? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. New episodes of Home Town are currently airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Home Town/Facebook]