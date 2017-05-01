The cast of Teen Mom OG is at war.

Just weeks into the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell continue to take jabs. In the latest update on their feud, Abraham has labeled her co-stars “jealous, depressive, and hateful.”

During a new interview, Abraham was asked if she sometimes feels left out after learning her Teen Mom OG co-stars recently enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles without her.

“No, you know why? Because I only have space for real friends and quality people in my life which they are not quality,” she explained to Radar Online on April 28. “I don’t take anything that they say as real. So, God bless them and all of their fake bull s**t.”

In addition to the Teen Mom OG cast’s recent outing in Los Angeles, Portwood, Bookout, and Lowell enjoyed a tropical vacation earlier this year, and noticeably absent from their trip was Abraham.

Fortunately, Abraham doesn’t seem to mind her castmate’s snub. In fact, she has no interest in having them in her life because, as she put it, they simply aren’t quality people.

“They’ve apologized to me over the years. They are jealous, depressive and hateful. I’m not welcoming that,” she explained. “I’ve done too much work on myself through therapy. I’m in an amazing happy place and I’ve worked so hard to get there and with none of the help of them. I only have time for real friends.”

Farrah Abraham’s troubles with her Teen Mom OG co-stars began years ago after she was featured in a celebrity sex tape and brought back to the show. As fans will recall, Abraham was seen having sex with James Deen in Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, much to the dismay of her co-stars, who weren’t happy about being featured on a show with someone who had starred in a porn film.

When Teen Mom OG first launched after four seasons of Teen Mom, Abraham was not expected to rejoin her co-stars. So, when Bookout was suddenly dealt with news of her return, she did not take the revelation well and promptly announced she would be leaving the show.

A short time later, Bookout returned to filming but said she did not want her son on a show with Abraham.

In addition to Bookout’s threat to the network, Portwood also recently threatened to leave the show because of the treatment she’s received on set. Just months ago, Portwood announced her exit from the series on Twitter after getting into a physical altercation with Abraham during filming.

“Sad to say but I’m not going to be apart of #TeenMomOG,” she tweeted at the end of December. “The way I have been portrayed and treated is unfair. @MTV sending all my love. If I was treated fairly it wouldn’t be an issue but it’s been nothing but disrespect since the reunion show. Which keeps continuing today. Nothing has been dealt with or made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network. The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this show.”

Like Bookout, Portwood ultimately had a change of heart and returned to filming.

To see more of the Teen Mom OG cast, tune into new episodes of the MTV series on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]