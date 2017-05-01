Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’? Producers Reportedly Begging Them To Return

Stress levels are at an all-time high on The Voice. Following rumors that Gwen Stefani (and possibly even Blake Shelton) are thinking about leaving the hit singing competition, producers are frantically trying to keep her on the show. Will their efforts ultimately pay off?

An insider told Radar Online that Stefani is thinking about leaving The Voice because she doesn’t want to coach alongside Miley Cyrus next season. Producers don’t want Stefani to leave because they think she would generate a lot of drama with Cyrus, especially given all the rumors surrounding Cyrus’ first season.

“Producers would love nothing more than for both Gwen and Miley to be on the show at the same time because there would be so much drama, but Gwen simply does not want any part of it,” the inside source shared.

The insider added that executives are willing to give Stefani a considerable salary increase if she stays for another season. The only problem is that Stefani doesn’t need any money at the moment and doesn’t want to work with Cyrus. With Stefani’s exit imminent, producers are now worried that Shelton — and perhaps Adam Levine — might follow her lead.

“Gwen just does not want to be any part of the show when Miley returns. Gwen is set on leaving, and it is Blake’s choice if he wants to go with her,” the insider shared. “They would even throw her a considerable amount of money, but between her and Blake [Shelton], money really doesn’t matter.”

Stefani hasn’t commented on the rumors surrounding her future on The Voice, but The Hollywood Gossip reports that Blake Shelton is planning on exiting the show as well. Sources claim that the country crooner will not be a part of the series if Stefani isn’t at his side.

“Since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well,” an insider stated.

It isn’t clear what started the beef between Stefani and Cyrus, but sources also say that Stefani doesn’t appreciate Cyrus’ feud with Levine. The two were plagued with feud rumors last season as their personalities seemed to clash behind the scenes. If this is true, then it is possible that The Voice will experience some major shakeups next season. If producers fail to get Stefani on board, then Shelton and Levine could be out the door as well.

According to Celebrity Insider, this domino effect could have a lasting impact on the show’s future. After all, Shelton and Levine have been a part of the series since the very beginning and are a big reason for the show’s success. The Voice would have a very difficult time attracting viewers if all three coaches leave after this season.

Stefani’s highly anticipated return to The Voice has gone over well this season. In fact, between her constant flirting with Shelton and his bromance with Levine, the trio are the main reason why a lot fans tune in every week. There’s no telling how many fans would stop watching the show, but the series would definitely take a hit.

Producers have not commented on the rumors surrounding Stefani’s departure. They still have a little way to go before the current season wraps and negotiations begin, but they will need to move fast to get Stefani to commit for another season.

As far as Cyrus is concerned, she is slated to return to the hit series next season. The “Wrecking Ball” singer took a break after her first year and was replaced by Stefani. She hasn’t said anything about her ongoing feud with the No Doubt alum.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

