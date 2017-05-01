The Young and The Restless spoilers for Tuesday May 2, 2017 has Billy torn between two woman, Victor seeking vengeance against Chloe for killing his son Adam, and Kevin finding out that the DNA test concludes that he is Bella’s father.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers – May 2, 2017: Victoria Finds Outs About Philly

The Young and The Restless spoilers for May 2, 2017 reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) is caught between two women and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) does not like it one bit. In fact, Phyllis tells Billy exactly what she thinks of him after she sees a warm embrace between him and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Phyllis tells Billy that she’s had it and will want to know from her not-so-long-ago- lover what kind of game he thinks he’s playing.

Phyllis is tired of being at the beck and call of Billy and won’t settle for being his piece on the side, she has been there and done that before. And guess what, Victoria won that battle. In fact, Tuesday’s The Young and The Restless official Twitter page’s preview shows an upset Phyllis shouting at Billy.

This week on #YR, will his indecision cost him both his loves & will his vengeance cost her her freedom? Plus, Marla Adams returns! pic.twitter.com/wlF5z35ly3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 30, 2017

“I will not be the other woman! You are not going to play me that way!”

Billy tries to placate her by drawing her in for a kiss, but Phyllis is having none of it. Phyllis will want to sort out who Billy is with right now. Phyllis will ask Billy if he is in their relationship or if he is not, because he cannot be with two women at the same time. If Billy does not want her, and her alone, then they shouldn’t let their feelings cloud their common sense and then both Billy and Phyllis need to move on.

Billy’s response? Billy will most probably tell Phyllis that the timing to tell Victoria just hasn’t been right. It is likely that Billy will tell her that he will tell Victoria when the time is right, and that they have faced so much together that it will be worth it, because he will tell her soon.

And as far as Victoria goes? The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria will hear about the Philly happy reunion on Tuesday, May 2. It looks like Phyllis won’t have to sneak around for much longer.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers – May 2, 2017: Victor Confronts A Terrified Chloe

Chloe has been on the run after killing Adam. She is in hiding in Canada but will this stop the Mustache from finding her? Yes, Victor did help Chloe get away but you can bet that he will not rest until he finds her. Victor has too much money, resources, and with half of his family not speaking to him he has time aplenty to find Chloe.

And find her, he does. Victor finds Chloe and she has nowhere else to hide. Chloe is hiding in a hotel room when Victor arrives. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will literally be shaking when Victor arrives to confront her. Victor (Eric Braeden) will storm through the door, slam it behind him and leave Chloe trembling as to what his next actions are going to be.

We can be sure that Victor will be ruthless because the cops do not have a lot of evidence against Chloe. But Victor knows the truth and his justice is sure to be a lot more than what the law would mete out.

However, the latest The Young and The Restless spoilers reveal that Victor says to Chloe that she doesn’t have any other choice but to trust him. What plan could Victor be hatching?

The Young and The Restless Spoilers – May 2, 2017: Bella’s Paternity Results In

According to Soaps. She Knows Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will tell a stunned Gloria (Judith Chapman) that he is Bella’s (Gia Poeme’s) father according to the DNA test. Gloria seems as if she is happy with the news. It might be that Gloria feels that this good news will enable Kevin to get over losing Chloe, and that he will be able to keep a piece of Chloe through their daughter.

