Meghan King Edmonds’ Daughter Deals With Health Scare: What Is Going On?

Meghan King Edmonds of The Real Housewives of Orange County has a new baby girl, and the fans want details about her. Radar Online shared that Meghan’s little girl has actually been dealing with a health scare. So far, Meghan hasn’t been really open with her fans about what is going on, but now she is revealing all. Her daughter Aspen was born on November 24, 2016.

The reality star spoke to The Daily Dish and shared a few details. Her little girl has been seen wearing a helmet, and now Meghan is sharing what has been going on with her.

“When she was born, I noticed pretty much right away that her head was a little misshaped, and my pediatrician said it happens sometimes when they come through the birth canal, so just rotate her when she sleeps.”

At first, Meghan King Edmonds didn’t realize how bad things were for her daughter. Her little girl did have a tight neck and Meghan shared that she did stretches with her for physical therapy. Her head was getting better, but it didn’t fix it all. Meghan actually talked to the doctors, and they gave her the option to put a helmet on her little girl. Meghan decided to do it and see if it would help her out. It has made things better but hasn’t totally fixed the issue.

The original plan was for Aspen to have this helmet on for six weeks, but it didn’t end up being enough time. Meghan King Edmonds explained saying, “Sure enough even with the improvements she had had with her head, it wasn’t perfectly shaped. It was kind of flat on one side and sticking out more in the front of her head.” It actually turns out that the issues might have started when Meghan was pregnant due to the way her daughter was in her womb. It can happen due to a woman having a smaller body and pelvis, like the way that Meghan is built. It sounds like Meghan’s little girl is doing better now, but she isn’t totally healed just yet.

She did cause a bit of speculation about her marriage, however. Everyone saw that Jim wasn’t very involved with the idea of a pregnancy or her IFV treatments. Jim Edmonds wasn’t on the last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County very much. Now, Meghan isn’t even speaking out about Jim or what is going on with him. He didn’t show up at her baby shower, but Jim is posting pictures of his wife and little girl all the time. Hopefully, these two are doing just fine.

Reality Tea shared that the rumors have been flying that Meghan King Edmonds is actually returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. If she does return, everyone will get the chance to see her daughter on the show. It was originally reported that Meghan wouldn’t come back to the show as just a friend, but now she has allegedly been offered a full-time position. She has been sharing pictures from California, so it would make sense that she is filming. The show needs someone to bring in ratings and also with a great storyline. Meghan King Edmonds might have been able to fill that spot for them.

Are you surprised to hear about Meghan King Edmonds' little girl and her issues? Did you realize that this was going on?

