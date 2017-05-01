‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Flaunts Billy In Victoria’s Face — Jack And Vikki United In Anger

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) wastes no time in flaunting her new love with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Gina continues the excellent work that won her a Daytime Emmy last night as Genoa City’s bad girl Y&R fans love to hate. Now that Phyllis has her man in her clutches, she won’t give Billy up without a fight.

Cane Discovers Philly’s Sexy Secret

Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) feels pretty smug after he saw Phyllis and Billy getting hot and heavy in the cloak room at Top of the Tower during what was supposed to be a business dinner for the Brash & Sassy team, according to new Young and The Restless spoilers. Too bad Cane isn’t minding his own business since he’s got lady troubles of his own.

Cane rejoins the group at the table on today’s Y&R after seeing the Philly makeout sesh. Cane taunts Billy, promise new Young and the Restless spoilers. Billy isn’t sure what game Cane is playing since his mind is on Phyllis, not workplace rivalry. Cane gets sloppy trying to cover up his cheating because he’s got his mind on how to do Billy dirty.

Phyllis Jealous of Victoria, Makes a Stand

After her closet tryst with Billy, Phyllis bails on her Jabot dinner, but as the elevator door closes, she’s hurt to see Billy and Victoria all smiles and looking cozy. At Brash & Sassy, Phyllis sees them hug, and that leads to a spat with Billy. Young and the Restless spoilers claim that Phyllis takes a stand. Phyllis tells Billy in the elevator that she won’t be his secret side piece ever again. He kisses and reassures Phyllis.

Billy does want to tell Victoria and says again that Phyllis is the woman he wants. The problem is, on The Young and the Restless, Victoria lied about her mom’s MS flaring to cover up Newman family drama. That was a low and dirty lie. Phyllis learns from Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) that Nikki is healthy as ever, and it won’t be too long until Phyllis lets Billy in on that secret.

People are mad at Billy for this? It means nothing! ????Btw, Victoria is the worst #YR pic.twitter.com/9wz5NtU01I — Laurene (@CestPourTonBien) April 28, 2017

Billy Comes Clean, Victoria Stunned

Victoria was busy making plans for a new shot at love with Billy, so Young and the Restless spoilers predict she’s stunned when Billy makes it clear that he’s with Phyllis now — and it’s not an affair, but a relationship. Victoria can’t believe what she’s hearing since she was certain she had Billy on lock thanks to all their recent bonding. But Vikki has pushed Billy away too many times and he’s done.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is also stunned when he gets the Philly news and he’s furious at Billy all over again since this opens up old wounds. The Young and the Restless spoilers say Jack finds an unlikely ally. Y&R spoilers hint he will work with Victoria to split Philly even though Jack and Vikki have been at odds recently over business. But all’s fair in love and war, and that makes for strange bedfellows.

Phyllis Taunts Victoria Who Blows Up

New Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central predict once Billy reassures Phyllis that he’s her man now and they’re officially out as a public couple and not a secret affair, Phyllis decides to crush Victoria’s hopes. Phyllis doesn’t want Victoria sniffing around trying to take Billy back, and she pushes Victoria’s buttons to ensure Vikki knows Billy belongs to her now.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers say Victoria won’t take well to Phyllis’ taunts. Vikki is accustomed to Billy putting her first and begging to be with her. Now that he’s openly in another woman’s arms and bed, she can’t handle it. Victoria lashes out to try and take down Phyllis, and Billy finds himself trapped between the two when a war of words breaks out.

???? lol at the look Phyllis gave Victoria after she sent drinks over to their table. #YR pic.twitter.com/IOFiY6Pv6c — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) April 28, 2017

Billy’s Women Play Dirty

Young and The Restless spoilers promise that Victoria decides she wants Billy back and Phyllis won’t give him up, so the gloves are off as the women go to war. Victoria uses her and Billy’s kids as a tool to leverage his time and get him away from Phyllis, but Vikki may have underestimated her opponent. Phyllis will welcome the kids into their lives since she knows how much they mean to Billy.

Recent Young and the Restless spoilers say Phyllis is no amateur when it comes to revenge and playing dirty. For every move Victoria makes, Phyllis has an expert counter-punch planned. The one thing that might hurt Philly’s new couple status is if Jack and Victoria work together to undermine them. Just how low will the women go before this battle ends? Will Billy change his mind and go back to Vikki?

It’s a war of women fighting for Billy’s love starting this week, say the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]