Peta Murgatroyd And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Get Restraining Order Against Ex-Rock Star After Attempted Break-In

Peta Murgatroyd says she’s “not playing games” with a former rock star who allegedly tried to break into the Los Angeles rental property she shares with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their newborn son, Shai Aleksandr. In an interview with People, Peta described the terrifying incident that occurred just hours after Maks was eliminated from the current season of Dancing with the Stars.

“It was so intense,” Murgatroyd told People. “We got a knock at the door around 2:30 in the morning saying that we needed to show ID because this man downstairs is saying we’re trespassing. We had to show ID and a rental agreement. We were half asleep and the police came in full force and we had to deal with the fact that they thought that we were trespassing in someone else’s home when we’ve been renting it for months.”

Police Called to Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Home for Attempted Break-In, Says Heather Morris https://t.co/LbVkCdVVog pic.twitter.com/f6gSzMBhf3 — ✿ Showbiz Baby ✿ (@Theshowbizbabe) April 25, 2017

Peta added that they later found out the drunken man was at her residence and was trying to get in. Murgatroyd said the home has “floor to ceiling glass windows all around the perimeter,” and she revealed that the man could see right inside.

“He was yelling at Maks and me saying that we had changed the locks on him — that it was his house,” Murgatroyd said.

“It was really scary. We’re just so fortunate he didn’t break in. He was taken away but not arrested. “We’re actually getting a restraining order against him.”

Murgatroyd also revealed that Maks’ mom may have saved the day.

“If my mother-in-law hadn’t locked the door at 1:30 a.m., he would have been inside the house and that was the scariest thing for me, with Shai in the home,” Murgatroyd revealed. “I said, ‘We’re not playing any games. We’re getting a restraining order.'”

Dancing with the Stars fans first got wind of the incident when Murgatroyd’s fiancé was a no-show for a Good Morning America appearance after his elimination. When GMA host Lara Spencer said she heard the pro dancer “had a personal emergency,” Chmerkovskiy’s ousted celebrity partner, Heather Morris, told her the dancer had “some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there.” Morris added that Peta was safe.

The Los Angeles Police department confirmed to Us Weekly that the incident was a civil dispute and there was no crime report taken.

According to People, police arrived at the 1500 block of Sunset Plaza Drive between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. to respond to complaints of a civil dispute. Peta’s fiancé told People his family was okay, then later detailed the incident with the “belligerent drunk” intruder in a radio interview with former DWTS contestant Maria Menounos.

“At like 2:20 a.m., I wake up to full-out knocking. I come down, there’s cops and they’re like ‘There’s a dude outside that’s claiming this is his house.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was pretty wild,” he said.

“But I guess it’s an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house who, by the way, talk about Hollyweird, used to be some rock singer, or rock band frontman or something.”

Maks added that while he was supposed to join Morris for the GMA satellite, he decided he didn’t want to leave Peta and Shai alone at home so soon after the scary incident.

“It was at 2:30 in the morning — I couldn’t understand what’s happening and then I had to get in the car and drive to do the satellite,” he said. “So I called Heather. I was like, ‘Babe, I’m sorry, I just can’t really. I don’t know how to leave the house.’ It’s my mom, Peta, our nurse and the baby. It’s like three chicks, half a human and me.”

Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️ Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us… #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Despite the drama, Maks and Peta seem to love the house they live in while in L.A. Chmerkovskiy even seems to have some compassion for the unnamed rock star, who apparently lost the home over financial issues.

“The house is great,” Murgatroyd’s fiancé said. “I feel bad the dude lost it a long time ago in like unpaid bills or something like that.”

See the video below for more on the attempted break-in at Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s home.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]