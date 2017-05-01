WWE Spoilers: A Giant Rules Team Red, A Shocking Heel Turn, And New Finn Balor Feud On ‘Monday Night Raw’

There were some shocking things that took place at last night’s Payback pay-per-view event, and now, WWE needs to straighten it all out on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. One of the biggest things is that Braun Strowman took out the man who seemingly retired The Undertaker, and he plans on running Team Red. Along with that, there will be more on who is Finn Balor’s sights, a new champion, and a surprising heel turn.

The official website of WWE has released the preview for this week’s episode of Raw, and it looks to be jam-packed. Right now, there are a lot of things that need to be cleared up after last night’s PPV and fans are hoping to get all of the answers they desire.

Braun Strowman rules Team Red

A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 to let the world know that WWE was now his yard. Since that time, Braun Strowman has stepped in and proven to everyone that he has something to say about Reigns’ claims and that he’s looking to take over.

Tonight I drown myself in the tears of the fallen Empire’s fans!!!!!! #MyYardNow — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 1, 2017

Last night, Reigns lost to Strowman in a match that saw the giant absolutely dominate and he does indeed look like he is running Raw.

Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point

For multiple episodes of Raw, Cesaro and Sheamus have stepped into the ring with the Hardy Boyz as opponents and as partners. Each time, there has been mutual respect shown, and it seemed like two talented teams simply showcasing what they do best. After last night’s loss at Payback, though, it was too much for the unlikely partners.

After Matt and Jeff Hardy retained their Raw Tag Team Titles, Cesaro and Sheamus officially turned heel by attacking the champions. Their heel turn will likely be addressed tonight, and the Hardys need to watch their back if they do end up facing The Golden Truth as reported by Wrestling Inc.

There’s no room for “The A-Lister” in The Balor Club

Ever since arriving on Monday Night Raw last summer, Finn Balor hasn’t really had a true first WWE main roster feud. Last night on Miz TV, Balor didn’t take kindly to the insults from The Miz and taught him a lesson with a Sling Blade and dropkick, but this fight is far from over.

It is quite interesting that WWE appears to have dropped the feud between Miz and Dean Ambrose, but substituting in Balor isn’t a bad thing.

Bliss celebrates a history-making win

Last night, Alexa Bliss made history when she defeated Bayley to begin her next title reign. Now, she is the first superstar to ever win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles. As she moves on with the title in her possession, fans are anxious to see who will step up and challenge her first.

Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe

At WrestleMania 33, Seth Rollins overcame another serious injury to take out Triple H and defeat the “King of Kings.” As if he needed to do anything else to prove himself, Rollins picked up a huge win over Samoa Joe last night at Payback, and the Samoa Submission Machine wasn’t happy about it.

Samoa Joe really could have used a big win after fading from sight since his main roster debut on Raw a couple of months ago. This feud isn’t over, and Joe will look to get his win back, but the damage has already been done.

Payback honestly didn’t have a lot of build-up from WWE, and there was a good deal of confusion as to how things would work out in a few of the matches. Aside from the awful “House of Horrors” Match, the rest of the car delivered some great action and is moving Team Red forward into the summer. Braun Strowman is dominating, Alexa Bliss is champion again, The Miz is challenging Finn Balor, and the Hardy Boyz have new heels to deal with on Monday Night Raw.

