Bethenny Frankel Has Every Right To Turn Her Back On Luann de Lesseps Due To Cheating

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bethenny Frankel was the one who learned about Thomas D’Agostino’s cheating on the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York. A friend of Bethenny had seen Thomas kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel in New York City two days before his engagement party with Luann de Lesseps last year. Frankel had the picture of him kissing another woman and made the mistake of showing her co-stars before Luann with the goal of getting some advice on how to handle the situation. While the cheating scandal shocked everyone, Luann decided to marry Thomas regardless of the cheating, and they are now husband and wife.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now being asked how she feels about Luann and Thomas’ marriage and asked whether they will last given how he cheated on her last year. Bethenny was essentially slammed by Luann for sharing the cheating news with her, and she told Frankel that if she learned about something else in the future, she didn’t want to know about it. So now, Bethenny doesn’t care about whether he cheats or not.

“Where it stands for me is that Luann is married and she’s happy,” Bethenny Frankel has told Bravo about Luann’s relationship, revealing that Luann knew what she was getting herself into when she married Thomas, adding, “She knew what she was doing, she knew what everyone had told her. And she knows who she’s marrying and he knows who he’s marrying and so they’re on the same page. It doesn’t matter to me what page that is ’cause it’s not my business.”

It’s interesting that Bethenny Frankel is speaking out about the cheating from last year, as Bethenny revealed to de Lesseps that she would never bring up any of Thomas’ bad behavior again after she was slammed for sharing the cheating rumor with her on The Real Housewives of New York. But Frankel reveals that she can respect de Lesseps’ decision to stay with D’Agostino, as she may be in love with the idea of marriage and can, therefore, be very forgiving.

“But the truth is, what’s good for Luann is not necessarily what’s good for anybody else — and none of us have had any glowing report cards in relationships. So, you know, she’s a grown woman,” Frankel explains to Bravo about how these ladies have different needs, and how Luann’s forgiveness may be different than what Bethenny would have done.

When Frankel was asked about the longevity of the marriage, she had an interesting viewpoint. As it turns out, she thinks they will actually last quite a while.

“I’m not a swami. I can’t predict the relationship future of Luann and Tom. I oddly think they’re gonna last a while, but maybe I’m the village idiot,” Frankel explains to Bravo when asked about how long they thought they would last, adding, “It depends upon what they both want. It’s hard. Marriage is hard and getting married in the spotlight is hard [with a] reality show on top of it is hard. She’ll hold on for a long time because it’s important to her that it’s a success after all the attention. But let’s let the dust settle and it’s really their business.”

After the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel has every right to walk away from their friendship. She has shown that she was loyal to de Lesseps, as Bethenny chose to tell her about the cheating and not keep it from her. But when it was thrown back in her face, Bethenny decided that the friendship may not have been so strong. She was threatening de Lesseps’ idea of a happy ending, even though Thomas was making out with another woman in a hotel, where everyone could see him.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s comments about Luann? Do you think she would tell de Lesseps if she heard about him cheating once again?

