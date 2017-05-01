NeNe Leakes Calls Out Phaedra Parks After Porsha Williams Reveals She Started Kandi Burruss Drug Rape Rumor

While NeNe Leakes didn’t appear on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she is still keeping up with it and has something to say about what people are watching. In particular, she has an opinion about the big reveal dropped on Sunday night’s part 3 of the reunion show, that it was Phaedra Parks who told Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss once said that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, had wanted to drug her in order to take her back to their sex dungeon and rape her.

After the episode aired, NeNe made it clear that she believes Phaedra to be guilty not only of spreading the Kandi and Todd drug and rape accusation but of other things as well. “You can never WIN when you play DIRTY,” NeNe tweeted.

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 1, 2017

As some long-time viewers of the show may remember, NeNe made that statement to Phaedra in an earlier season’s reunion show in response to Phaedra inviting NeNe’s estranged sisters to a filmed event. NeNe took Phaedra’s invitation of her sisters to something that was being filmed for the show as an attempt to expose and humiliate her.

Phaedra is very sneaky and dirty remember when she tried to bring Nene Leakes' half sisters to the show and Nene blasted her. @Kandi #RHOA. pic.twitter.com/qUx6fBJcFn — Ibrahim Banks ???? (@TheShowOff85) January 8, 2017

This isn’t the first time that NeNe Leakes, who explained during her Watch What Happens Live appearance in January that she is no longer on good terms with both Phaedra and Porsha because she didn’t feel that they wanted her to return to the show, has called out Phaedra. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe tweeted her same warning to Phaedra, that one never wins by playing dirty, in late March in response the episode in which Phaedra accused Kenya Moore, who thought that they were friends, of having evil intentions in throwing her and Cynthia Bailey a divorce party. At that time, NeNe also tweeted that Phaedra tried playing dirty with her but viewers didn’t see it back then.

On part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks were in the hot seat over claims that they made during the season regarding Kandi Burruss. Kandi and Shamea Morton lashed out at Phaedra for saying that they, along with Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, were sexually intimate with one another, and thus implying that Kandi was a closet lesbian. Phaedra defended herself by saying that she never actually called Kandi a lesbian. Porsha, meanwhile, came under fire for accusing Todd of cheating on Kandi while in New York City under the alias Marvin, claiming that they had a sex dungeon in their house, and, in response to Phaedra’s claim that Kandi and Shamea were having sex, agreeing that they’re “real close.” Like Phaedra, Porsha offered up a meek defense of herself, saying that Kandi and Shamea were in fact “real close.”

What really got Kandi heated up, however, was Porsha’s claim that she heard from someone that Kandi had once said that she and Todd wanted to drug her to rape her. Host Andy Cohen read out a viewer’s question asking Porsha why she thinks Kandi and Todd would try, or even think of trying, to drug and take advantage of her. Porsha began talking about how since she works in the world of journalism, it’s important for her to find out the truth.

“The situation you’re talking about. I was told that just last year. I work for Dish Nation. I am in the world of journalism so my word means to me…”

This prompted the other housewives, and even Andy, to giggle and laugh over Porsha’s description of her job. Undeterred, Porsha went on with her explanation.

“We do report on the news. And a lot of our news we like to make sure is accurate. Period. So I don’t want to be known as a liar period.”

Porsha then revealed that Kandi served her a cease and desist letter. Porsha then dropped the bombshell that it was Phaedra, Kandi’s former good friend but now enemy, that told her that Kandi and Todd said that they wanted to drug and rape her.

“I was served with a cease and desist by Kandi. And I can no longer speak on the subject. So what I want to do is have Phaedra speak, cause she’s the one who told me that Kandi said that.”

While Phaedra remained silent and calm immediately after Porsha outed her, Kandi exploded.

“Yoouuuu said that?! That I wanted to drug her?!”

“So now we know!” Andy exclaimed, as Phaedra itched her head and looked on uncomfortably. “To Be Continued” flashed before the screen and part 3 ended. A preview for part 4 seems to show that viewers will see Phaedra either not defending Porsha or denying involvement in the Kandi and Todd drug and rape rumor, which prompts Porsha to cry and Kandi to yell that she tried to warn her about what kind of friend Phaedra is.

Is Phaedra Parks to Blame for Porsha Williams’ Drug Claims Against Kandi Burruss? https://t.co/1voQlMVBGk pic.twitter.com/uP48RMcIhh — the pin (@la_patillaUs) May 1, 2017

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Kim Zolciak, who was a part of the original The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast alongside NeNe Leakes and who made a small appearance on the season 9 finale episode, will be returning to the show for its 10th season on a limited basis. Perhaps Kim’s return will prompt NeNe to make some appearances on season 10 as well, and thus give viewers the chance to see NeNe confront both Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams in defense of Kandi Burruss?

