Meghan King Edmonds Hasn’t Seen Heather Dubrow Since ‘RHOC’ Exit: Why This Could Confirm Meghan Is Filming

Meghan King Edmonds questioned whether she wanted to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12, as Season 11 has been very dramatic. Meghan learned that she was pregnant with a baby girl, and she documented her whole journey with IVF on the show. King Edmonds felt it was a great platform to show viewers the process and document her pregnancy for herself. However, the season turned very sour quickly with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars as rumors, accusations, and lies were brought up during a trip to Ireland. And King Edmonds questioned whether she should return to the show.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds was surprised and shocked when she learned about Heather Dubrow’s decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County behind. Heather announced her exit from the show back in January, and it sounds like she hadn’t told Meghan about the decision. But her announcement came after rumors that Meghan was leaving the show.

“I was really surprised,” Meghan King Edmonds told Bravo recently after learning about Heather’s exit from the show. “Really surprised, shocked.”

One can imagine that King Edmonds and Heather would be seeing one another or speaking if they were both leaving the show. They would have something to bond over, as neither of them is filming. However, Meghan reveals that she hasn’t talked to Heather since her announcement, but she has been speaking to Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador — two women who are currently filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. In other words, chances are that she is filming the show again.

“I haven’t seen her actually [since the news]. I know she’s super busy. I’m super busy and with the new baby my whole world has shifted. But I know she’s doing great and we definitely text,” Meghan explained about their relationship these days, sharing that they haven’t talked or seen each other since her announcement.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” Heather revealed in her official statement about leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to Bravo.

Back when they were speaking to one another, Heather had given Meghan King Edmonds some recommendations for a pediatrician for little Aspen. And one can imagine that Heather is giving Meghan plenty of parenting advice, as Dubrow has been a mother four times and this is King Edmonds’ first venture into parenthood.

“And she recommended my pediatrician that I have in Orange County to me, so that’s who I use and Heather also recommended the IVF doctor that I used. So she and I definitely still have crossed paths a lot,” Meghan explained, adding about Heather’s advice for her as a mother, “She just said just to listen to my instinct because everybody’s different but mama knows best.”

Meghan also gets plenty of unsolicited advice on social media, including Instagram. Many mothers reach out to her on a daily basis with stories and advice based on what King Edmonds posts. And recently, she revealed that Aspen would need a helmet as she kept sleeping on the same side, flattening her head. Many mothers reached out to her with the same story, but Meghan did receive some criticism.

