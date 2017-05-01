Brad Pitt has reportedly returned to the dating pool in Los Angeles.

Months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, a source spoke to People Magazine, revealing that while Brad Pitt is not yet involved in a committed relationship, he has been dating “a bit.”

“It’s not anything serious,” the insider explained. “He doesn’t have a girlfriend. It’s more of a way to get out and be social.”

According to the magazine’s report, Brad Pitt’s friends are the ones who prompted the actor to put himself out there because they “don’t want him to sit at home alone.”

“[Brad Pitt] seems more comfortable double-dating and friends are helping out,” the insider claimed.

Brad Pitt has been linked to a number of women since splitting from Angelina Jolie in September of last year, including actresses Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller. However, despite the rumors, Pitt never appeared to be involved with any of the women. Instead, he’s been keeping a very low profile as he tends to his work commitments and his six children.

Brad Pitt and his estranged wife were married for two years and share six kids together: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. As fans will recall, Brad Pitt’s relationship with the actress began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

As for what Angelina Jolie reportedly thinks of Brad Pitt’s new life as a single man, a source over the weekend claimed she wasn’t happy to hear that her former partner is moving on.

“Even though [Angelina Jolie] wanted the split, she’s terrified [Brad Pitt] will move on and find love with someone new,” an insider told Hollywood Life on April 30. “It’s one of those she can’t live with him, and she can’t live without him, things. Brad and Angie had scorching chemistry and she just can’t handle seeing him with another woman. She definitely gets very jealous.”

“[She] definitely keeps an eye on [Brad Pitt] and what he’s up to,” the source added. “Besides just not wanting to see him with someone else, Angie really doesn’t want to see another woman come into the kids lives. That would really freak her out.”

Although Brad Pitt may be dating casually at this point in time, he isn’t making his love life a priority. Instead, the outlet revealed, he’s focused on several other important aspects of his life, including his family and his career.

“For now she doesn’t really have much to worry about, as [Brad Pitt] is focused on the kids, his health, art and his career,” the insider said. “Other than that he just doesn’t have interest in another relationship.”

At the end of last year, another Hollywood Life source revealed that Brad Pitt was struggling to get back to dating after his heart-wrenching divorce from Jolie. As fans will recall, Jolie filed for divorce just weeks after celebrating their two-year anniversary and requested full physical custody of their children.

“[Brad Pitt] has no desire to date or get involved in any new relationships,” a source said at the time. “He is still stunned and heartbroken over his failed marriage, and feels like it’ll be a long time before he’s ready to love again.”

At the time of Jolie’s filing, rumors swirled in regard to Brad Pitt’s allegedly abusive behavior toward their kids, and because of the claims against him, he was kept from his kids for an extended period of time.

“His main focus right now is finishing up his work obligations and figuring out how and when he can see his children,” the source added.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]