‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Date: 4 Things You Need To Know About Rachel Lindsay’s Season

When is the Bachelorette Season 13 premiere, and will Rachel Lindsay find love with one of the 30 guys who are trying to win her heart? Chill the wine and get your viewing party guest list ready for what is expected to be one of the best seasons in the history of ABC’s popular reality show.

Rachel will make her debut as the star of The Bachelorette on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET, so clear your calendar now. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama that will make Monday night the best night of the week for fans of the show.

While we wait for the premiere, here are four important things to know about the Rachel Lindsay’s season, including the final rose location, some scoop on Rachel’s most controversial guys (including this season’s villain), and the air date of the Bachelorette season finale.

Overnight dates and final rose ceremony location

Rachel Lindsay traveled around the world to find love this season, and the last stop on her journey could be one of the most romantic season finale locations yet. During Entertainment Weekly’s most recent radio show, ABC exec Robert Mills hinted that Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s last stop is Spain.

According to Reality Steve, Rachel and her final three guys left Texas last week to film the overnight dates and the final rose ceremony. No photos have been leaked out on social media just yet, but if there are Bachelorette fans in Spain, fans may see pictures of Rachel and her final three guys surface on Twitter this week.

Not one, but two villains

It’s not TheBachelorette without a villain, but we’re not sure if Chad Johnson from JoJo’s season can be outdone. However, Reality Steve thinks that there may be more than one guy who stirs up some drama this season. Although he doesn’t reveal who both guys are, he points to contestant Bryan Abasolo, a Miami-based doctor, as someone to keep your eye on this season.

“Hearing him tell Willie in the Ellen video that he got his ‘sloppy seconds’ and knowing that Robert Mills already said there’s a doctor this season who might be a villain, my guess is it’s this guy,” Steve writes.

Watch the Dr. Abasolo in the Ellen video below.

Some of Rachel’s guys have criminal records

Are all 30 guys cast for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette there for the right reasons? Maybe, maybe not. But it doesn’t take much digging to find out which contestants have police records. Rumor has it there are at least six guys with criminal records. Here are two to get you started.

Wetpaint reports that in 2007, contestant Lucas Yancey spent 20 days in jail for driving “under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, bodily injury resulting.”

And Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who is rumored to be one of this season’s villains, reportedly got into some hot water for insurance fraud. Radar Online states that Abasolo was sued by Allstate Insurance for submitting false bills and patient records. Although the case was dismissed in March of 2017, Allstate claimed in the suit that the doctor allegedly sent patients to get MRIs without any reason to do so.

Bachelorette Season 13 season finale air date

It’s going to be a great spring and summer thanks to the Bachelor franchise. Rachel Lindsay’s season begins on May 22 and the season finale is scheduled to air on August 7. If you are a Bachelor in Paradise fan, the fourth season of the summer reality series will start the next night — 8 p.m. ET on August 8.

Although the Paradise cast list won’t be released by ABC until closer to the premiere date, fans can expect to see several of Rachel Lindsay’s rejected suitors in Paradise along with a number of contestants from past season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

[Image by ABC Television Network]