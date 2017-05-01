‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Rattles, Nikki Banishes Victor, And Cane Learns Billy’s Secret

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the week of May 1 will be a juicy one. Phyllis and Billy have reunited, but Jack and Victoria are unaware of the reunion at this point, and Victor’s antics with Chloe still have him in hot water with Nikki, Victoria, and Nick. Cane is struggling with the guilt he’s carrying over what happened with Juliet, and Hilary is dating Jordan as Devon dates Mariah. What do Young and Restless spoilers reveal about what’s coming next?

SheKnows Soaps indicates that during Monday’s show, Cane will overhear Billy and Phyllis talking about things, and Young and Restless spoilers note that it will not take him long to fill Lily in on what he heard. He will voice concern about Victoria getting hurt and rant about Billy, but Lily will urge him to stay out of it.

The gathering at Top of the Tower continues, with Hilary getting snarky with Lily and Jordan noting that Juliet talked about how crazy Cane gets when he’s drunk. Billy and Victoria will head back to the office, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary, Jordan, Devon, and Mariah will try to take the high road in getting along despite the awkward situation.

Victor has returned to the ranch, and Young and Restless spoilers note that he will be rather snide when he sees Nikki there with Jack. The two men butt heads, but Jack will try to share his condolences regarding Adam. Once he leaves, Victor will try to smooth things over with a resistant Nikki. Teasers suggest that his efforts will be unsuccessful, however, as she’ll banish him to the guesthouse and he’ll be livid.

Phyllis will encourage Ravi to pursue things with Ashley, but Young and Restless spoilers share that Jack will give his sister a hard time about this potential romantic relationship. As Jack and Ashley spar, she will piece things together and realize that Jack and Gloria are hooking up, and she’ll be stunned. Ravi will soon show up and make a sweet gesture that wins Ashley over, and she’ll agree to plan a real date with him.

Billy and Victoria will butt heads a bit after they get to Brash & Sassy. Of course, they are both keeping secrets from the other one, and neither understands fully why they are having issues. Despite the tension, Young and Restless spoilers note that she will invite him to the house to say goodnight to the kids. Eventually, she will note that she’s glad they don’t have any more secrets between them, but Phyllis will be on alert when she learns that Jack was spending time with a healthy Nikki, despite Victoria telling Billy that Nikki’s multiple sclerosis has been flaring up.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week tease that Billy will be caught in a tough spot as he faces issues with both his new gal and Victoria, and Victor will angrily confront an uncertain Chloe. He will be anxious to cover his tracks, but she’ll be hesitant to trust him. Soap Central reveals that Jack and Ashley will face some surprises as their mother pops back into the picture, and Cane will be facing some difficult moments. At the end of the week, Chelsea will reunite with someone from her past, and viewers wonder if some twists and turns are on the way.

Will Billy end up with Phyllis, Victoria, or neither woman? Will Cane’s mistakes regarding Juliet be exposed to Lily? What comes next for Victor and Chloe? Young and the Restless spoilers hint that things could get juicy as this plays out, and viewers are anxious to see what big developments might be on the way.

[Featured Image by Joe Seer/Shutterstock]