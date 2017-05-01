World War 3: North Korea Vows To Ramp Up Nuclear Force ‘To The Maximum’

World War 3 fears have not lessened as North Korea has vowed that they will ramp up their nuclear force “to the maximum” as the country says they have no intention of giving up their missile tests or nuclear program. North Korea claim that this reaction is due to the interference of the United States and the fact that America and the rest of the world will not sit idly by while North Korea build up their nuclear arsenals. They are also extremely angry that President Trump has made the decision to send an aircraft carrier group North Korea’s way so that the U.S. can perform drills with South Korea.

The Inquisitr recently reported that President Trump has cautioned that there could be a “major, major conflict” with North Korea which some speculate could even turn into World War 3, and now a spokesman for the North Korea foreign ministry has made the claim that North Korea will be “bolstering the nuclear force to the maximum” as a direct consequence of the meddling of the United States, as Fox News reported.

“Now that the U.S. is kicking up the overall racket for sanctions and pressure against the DPRK, pursuant to its new DPRK policy called ‘maximum pressure and engagement’, the DPRK will speed up at the maximum pace the measure for bolstering its nuclear deterrence.”

While the most recent missile test that North Korea conducted on Saturday ended in failure, the country have conducted more than a few missile tests despite international condemnation and are intent on continuing these. They are also known to have conducted a minimum of at least five nuclear tests as well. To try to avoid World War 3 and end North Korea’s nuclear program, President Trump is busy getting other countries to join America’s fight, as National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has stated.

“It’s an open defiance of the international community. It’s important for all of us to confront this regime. None of us can accept a North Korea with a nuclear weapon.”

Reince Priebus, the White House Chief of Staff, asserted on This Week that there is currently no greater threat to peace or stability right now than North Korea, as CNBC reported, and that North Korea are a danger not just to the region nearby, but also to the United States and the rest of the world. If North Korea are not reined in quickly, the resulting conflict could end up becoming World War 3

“There is nothing right now facing this country and facing the region that is a bigger threat than what is happening in North Korea.”

South Korea are feeling extremely vulnerable at the moment as North Korea and South Korea are still at war with one another in a sense as their conflict between the years 1950 to 1953 was solved with a truce rather than a treaty. As such, North Korea frequently threatens to destroy South Korea completely. They also boast that they will obliterate Japan and the United States too.

To avoid a major skirmish or World War 3, President Trump is working with China and President Xi Jinping to try to stop North Korea’s nuclear program and missile tests. Trump has called China’s president “a good man,” and it is his hope that Xi Jinping will prove helpful in dealing with the situation in North Korea.

Professor B.R. Myers from Dongseo University in South Korea believes that North Korea’s nuclear weapons program has less to do with self-defense than it does with getting rid of American troops in South Korea and reuniting the entire Korean peninsula, as the Los Angeles Times report.

“North Korea is a radical nationalist state and it’s committed to anything that anybody in North Korea’s position would be — which is the reunification of the Korean race, and the reunification of the homeland.”

Far from being concerned with starting World War 3, North Korea have embraced militant propaganda, and one poster which calls for the reunification of North and South Korea shows a picture of a missile striking the Capitol in Washington, DC with the slogan “Start a war against us, we strike the American bastards first!”

Do you think the United States and China will be able to assert control over North Korea so that World War 3 can be avoided?

[Featured Image by Feng Li/Getty Images]