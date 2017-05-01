Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran are back together, and as they continue to enjoy one another’s company, rumors of an engagement have surfaced.

On May 1, OK! Magazine shared a report regarding the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship, claiming that after their latest reconciliation, Farrah Abraham took to Snapchat to reveal to her fans and followers that she was “ring shopping.”

“Did Simon Saran finally get down on one knee?!” the magazine asked readers.

According to the report, Farrah Abraham suggested Simon Saran had proposed on Snapchat as she shared a video from her shopping trip but didn’t actually confirm any such news.

During an episode of Teen Mom OG last year, Farrah Abraham was seen buying her own engagement ring during a vacation with her daughter, Sophia, in hopes that her on-and-off boyfriend, Simon Saran, would use the ring to propose. However, the plan backfired, and after Saran refused to ask Abraham to marry him, the couple parted ways for a short time.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran are currently facing rumors of an engagement, but oddly, the reality star denied she and Saran were dating just days ago.

“I’m not dating anybody right now,” Farrah Abraham explained to In Touch Weekly last month.

Then, when the magazine asked Abraham if she thought she and Saran would eventually end up together, she explained, “No, I don’t really plan to. I paid for my own ring — I can just do it all on my own and marry myself, really. That would be the best honeymoon, the best life — it’ll be good!”

Around the same time, Farrah Abraham and her on-again, off-again boyfriend turned up at a bridal boutique in San Diego, which further prompted rumors of an engagement. As fans of Teen Mom OG may have noticed, Saran shared several photos of himself and Abraham at Taal Boutique and Bridal, where the longtime reality star tried on a number of outfits.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s trip to the bridal boutique came just two weeks after they confirmed they were back on during a vacation in Florida with Sophia. As fans likely saw, Abraham posted several pictures from her and Saran’s getaway on Twitter and Instagram.

Farrah Abraham often speaks about her on-and-off romance with Simon Saran, but throughout this year, she’s seemingly been against the idea of committing herself to the real estate agent. In fact, she’s denied dating him numerous times and recently said she was dedicated to being single.

“I honestly have just dedicated myself to being single for a while,” Farrah Abraham explained to OK! Magazine several weeks ago. “I think Simon and I are hopefully working towards bettering our friendship and having better communication in that way. I don’t feel I need a relationship right now and I think it’s good for both of us.”

“I think Simon always brings up the engagement and always brings up getting back together and those things,” she continued. “I, again, have just made the choice to stay single and focus my energy a bit differently. I think Simon has had enough of my time.”

Farrah Abraham went on to take aim at Saran for his failure to propose.

“If an engagement didn’t properly happen then so be it and I’ve just got to move on,” she added.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her family, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

