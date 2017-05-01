When Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13 Be On Netflix?

Many fans want to know when Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 will be on Netflix. With a show going on for so long, there are new fans tuning in every day. They don’t want to watch Season 13 without catching up with previous episodes, which means they aren’t caught up with the current season. So, they’re waiting for Season 13 to be available for streaming before watching an episode.

The great news is Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 will be on Netflix very soon. Get your diaries open for June, in fact! The official date is June 17, 2017, according to Netflix Life. This will be almost a month after the Season 13 finale airs on ABC!

This date is determined through a process of deduction. Grey’s Anatomy appears on the streaming service 30 days after the season finale airs. The Season 13 finale is set for May 18, 2017. There isn’t a current date announced by Netflix just yet, as the June listings haven’t been shared. The official dates for all the Netflix releases in June will be shared sometime in May.

It appears that the 30-day rule is currently happening for Netflix. How to Get Away With Murder‘s most current season was added to Netflix 30 days after the season finale date.

There are spoilers from this point forward for Grey’s Anatomy Season 13.

Fans have viewed Season 13 with mixed impressions and emotions. There are many who have taken to social media to share that the season has been the most boring of the lot. It may not help that there have been many standalone episodes and disjointed storylines.

Rather than cover a particular storyline for a few episodes, Shonda Rhimes opted to touch on it and then leave it for a few weeks, and then focus on it for another week only to have another break. This has certainly been the case with the most recent storyline surrounding the love triangle between Maggie, Meredith, and Riggs.

At the very start of the season, Maggie made it clear to Meredith that she didn’t want to be lied to and she liked Riggs. Rather than tell her the truth, Meredith kept secrets from her half-sister and encouraged her to pursue Riggs. At the same time, she told Riggs to let Maggie down gently. The storyline was abandoned for the majority of the season, before being brought up against last week.

Likewise, fans expected the first few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 to be about Alex Karev’s court case. Instead, it was dragged out until after the winter break! The storyline between Webber and Minnick has also seen a stop-start process, due to so many other separate storylines occurring and many small-cast single episodes airing.

The timeline for the episodes has also been disjointed and confusing at times. It’s difficult to see just how much time has passed between the episodes. The winter finale and winter premiere were both supposed to take place on the same night within the show but were aired months apart. Something like this makes it difficult to follow the show over the course of the TV air dates. It’s likely that the episode timelines will make more sense when watching back through Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 will not be the only ABC show added to Netflix in June. Rhimes’ third show on a Thursday night Scandal will be available in full on June 10. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 will also be added to the streaming service sometime in June.

The first 12 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are currently available on Netflix. Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 continues on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and will likely be available for streaming on June 17, 2017.

