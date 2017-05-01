‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Gives Pregnancy Update, Tori Roloff Just Weeks Away From Delivery

Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and Tori Roloff recently gave fans pregnancy updates via social media. Just two days ago, Audrey Roloff shared how far into her pregnancy she is, along with a new baby bump photo on her personal Facebook page. Not even a week ago, Tori Roloff also shared how many weeks into her pregnancy she is, adding that she’s already starting to dilate — a side note that led to rampant speculation that the 25-year-old Little People, Big World star could deliver early.

While Audrey, 25, and Jeremy Roloff, 26, tied the knot nearly a year before Tori and Zach Roloff, 26, wed, the latter couple announced their pregnancy almost exactly three months prior to the former couple’s pregnancy announcement. Us Weekly reported on both pregnancies, adding that Audrey and Jeremy actually found out they were expecting the night of Tori and Zach’s gender reveal. According to two reports, Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff revealed in November of 2016 that they were expecting their first child together, while Jeremy and Audrey Roloff revealed in February of 2017 that they were also expecting their first child.

Amy Roloff Has Two Grand Babies On The Way And She Couldn’t Be More Excited About It https://t.co/d8jC2WX4tw via Shayla D — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) April 10, 2017

Fans of Little People, Big World were ecstatic to learn that the two Roloff sister-in-laws were expecting together and that the Roloff cousins would grow up together. Fans have also faithfully followed every pregnancy update from both Audrey Roloff and Tori Roloff via social media. Audrey is most active on her personal Facebook page, @aujpoj, and recently shared a pregnancy update, along with a new baby bump photo. Two days ago, Audrey posted a photo captioned with hashtag #22weekspregnant, and three weeks ago Audrey shared a short video clip of her 20-week baby bump, adding, “Baby girl likes to kick lots.”

As Audrey Roloff is just over halfway through a full-term pregnancy, Tori Roloff is just weeks away from delivery. InTouch Weekly shared on Sunday that Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are nearing their two-year wedding anniversary and are only about three weeks away from welcoming a baby boy into the world. The Little People, Big World couple shared a throwback anniversary pic on Instagram on Sunday to remember when the two met and when Zach “popped the question.” The same report goes on to say that seven years after Zach and Tori began dating, they are only about three weeks away from their first baby’s due date.

Six days ago, Tori Roloff updated Little People, Big World fans on the progression of her pregnancy with a baby bump photo and the size of baby Roloff, who has a 50 percent chance of suffering from dwarfism, according to a report on HealthAim. Tori stated that she has already felt her first contraction and is already dilating, leading to rumors that she may deliver sooner than expected. Tori is due to deliver at the end of May and is already dilated to 1 centimeter, but as much as fans want to meet the newest addition to Little People, Big World, an article on CafeMom says that “a mom can walk around for weeks at 1 centimeter dilated,” especially during a first pregnancy, and some fans agree. One Little People, Big World fan commented on a previous Inquisitr article that she wouldn’t “count on baby Roloff making an early arrival,” adding that she was dilated over 7 centimeters for over a month.

Yup… still pregnant. #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

HOME STRETCH! ???????????????? #ZandTpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #babyroloff ps… vanilla bean ice cream totally puts heartburn to ease… ???? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Another loyal Little People, Big World fan commented on Tori’s Instagram photo that she was 1 centimeter dilated for four weeks, with a few contractions — “The little stinker didn’t come out until 10 days past my due date.” Fans are now guessing when they think Tori will deliver, as a new season of Little People, Big World kicks off tomorrow on TLC. According to TLC’s Tuesday, May 2, show schedule, a new season of Little People, Big World premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday with a “new era for the Roloffs.” The first episode, titled “Navigating Pregnant Life,” will focus on grandbabies for Matt, 55, and Amy, 52, as well as new post-divorce relationships.

Little People, Big World fans can also stay updated on Zach and Tori Roloff’s impending delivery via social media. Since Tori is well into her third trimester, pregnancy checkups will happen more frequently. According to an article on What To Expect, since Tori Roloff is already past 36 weeks, she should be visiting her practitioner weekly until she gives birth. Tori Roloff is most active on her Instagram account and will more than likely keep fans updated from there. It’s already been nearly a week since Tori’s last pregnancy update. Maybe Little People, Big World fans will get two good things on Tuesday, with both a new season of the hit reality TV show, along with a new pregnancy update from Tori.

