After Going Nude With John Cena, Nikki Bella Opts For See-Through Wedding Dress [WATCH]

Back in April, WWE stars Nikki Bella and John Cena amazed their millions of fans when they got engaged after winning tag match at WrestleMania 33. After that, the engaged couple chose to go completely nude after Nikki’s YouTube subscribers crossed 500,000 marks. These days Nikki Bella is busy in wedding shopping and she recently shared a video in which she is seen wearing a see-through top.

The official wedding date is currently not disclosed among the fans but just like every bride to be, Nikki Bella has begun searching for the perfect dress for her wedding day. Recently, she shared a video on her YouTube channel asking about whether they could actually see her breasts in the outfit or not.

In the video, Brittni made Bella ask her viewers whether the outfit is too much?

Wanting to make sure her viewers can actually see her outfit, she pans down the camera towards her chest.

“Am I wearing a nude body suit or not?” Nikki asked to the camera. But just to make sure, she wanted her fans to see and tell her whether she is revealing too much or that particular dress is acceptable.

Nikki later added, “Me and my boobs will see you in a bit.”

This is the not the first time in the last few weeks when Nikki Bella has shown her skin on her YouTube channel, as she recently bared it all to celebrate crossing 500,000 subscribers.

In the racy video, John and Nikki can be seen in their normal attires. Nikki tells her viewers that after a lot of brainstorming and convincing her bride to be, they have decided to go completely naked for their fans.

Bella said: “What up everyone, so we are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry, it took a few days, it took a while to convince someone to do this.” To this, John reluctantly looks her at and said, “I still don’t think this is a good idea.”

“OK, this is a very good idea. Why? Because we got half a million subscribers! So we are ready to give all of us to all of you,” replied Bella.

John Cena then said: “Not a good idea.” Bella fired back: “Just shut up and take your clothes off.”

The couple then stripped their entire clothes, which was blurred under the YouTube policy, but the fans did get to see the couple’s funny dance in the birthday suits. To make the video more fun, they also shown how John let it all rip.

Before leaving the room, Bella cried, What the f**k? Are you kidding me? What did you eat, someone else’s farts?”

Both John Cena and Nikki Bella has always won the hearts of their fans either by the joining their hands in the WWE ring or through their off-screen endeavors. Recently, John shared his perspective towards marriage and how his long-time girlfriend Nikki convinced him to settle down with her. According to John, the convincing process took many years but finally, her love proved him that she is the one with whom he would want to spend the rest of his life with.

“To be quite honest with you, Nicole has taught me a lot about what she believes the meaning of a union between two people is and she’s made me a believer out of it and that’s certainly why I did what I did at WrestleMania,” revealed John during his recent conversation with E! News.

The wedding details of John Cena and Nikki Bella are still under wraps. Keep checking this space for latest news on WWE and when the famous wrestling duo will get married.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]