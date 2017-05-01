‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Faces Steffy’s Wrath, Katie Rattles Quinn, And Zende’s Frustrated

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 1 tease that things will be intense as Sally Spectra faces the consequences for stealing the Forrester Creations designs. The last that viewers saw, she had gone to Forrester with Coco to take responsibility for what happened. That explosive situation continues during Monday’s show, and it seems she will make one last attempt to smooth things over with Thomas as this plays out.

SheKnows Soaps shares that Sally will plead with Thomas as everybody is gathered at Forrester, trying to explain her perspective on all that happened. She will try to get him to see how much she really did care for him, but Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will push back and question why she didn’t just ask him for help.

Shirley will be fretting about what lies ahead for Spectra Fashions, reveals Soap Central, while Saul has trouble focusing as he worries about Sally. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will push to press charges and Sally will be put into cuffs. As the week continues, she will announce that Spectra Fashions is closed for good, and Bill will work out a deal with CJ to get his hands on the building he’s been wanting.

Is this really the end of Spectra Fashions? Sally will face a judge during Friday’s show, Bold and Beautiful spoilers note, and she will be stunned to see how far the Forrester family is looking to push this. However, it sounds as if there is more to come before this is over. As the May sweeps kick into full gear, Sally and Thomas will see if they can move past her betrayal and Liam will be trying to uncover the truth about why she was so desperate. It sounds as if Liam may uncover some of what Bill had been doing to undermine things, and this could bring some interesting moments between the two.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that there is action on other fronts ahead over the next few shows as well. Eric will try to give Ridge some advice on how to win Brooke back, and this will leave him feeling guilty and uncomfortable. Katie has been using what she knows to pressure Quinn, and her new presence at Forrester Creations will have Quinn overwhelmed and anxious.

Quinn will try to connect with Ridge, Ivy, and Brooke to gain their support, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will try to end this pressure-filled situation with Katie. However, Katie isn’t ready to let go of the leverage she has yet. During Friday’s episode, Brooke and Ridge will have an awkward lunch with one another after a chance encounter at Il Giardino, and soon Ridge will be declaring his intention to win her back despite his previous betrayal and her engagement to Bill.

Zende will talk with Nicole about his desire to take on more responsibility at Forrester Creations, but Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that he will be left feeling discouraged and disappointed after talking with Steffy, as it seems that she’ll brush off his ideas. Nicole steps up to defend her husband, taking matters into her own hands, and viewers will see Zende reaching out to Thomas and then Ridge to try to have his efforts and interest recognized.

Nicole and Zende will soon start talking about starting their own family, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge and Bill will continue to battle over Brooke. Everybody at Forrester Creations will be scrambling to put together a new line, and fans have a hunch that Spectra may not be entirely out of the picture yet.

Will Brooke marry Bill or does Ridge still have a shot? Can Thomas and Sally move past this betrayal? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that there are plenty of juicy moments on the way and fans won’t want to miss where things head next.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]