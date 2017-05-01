WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Specialty Match Revealed For ‘Extreme Rules’

At WWE Payback last night, Braun Strowman not only beat Roman Reigns, but he pinned him cleanly in the middle of the ring. After the match, Strowman tried to attack Roman backstage at the ambulance once again and that will lead to what is expected to be their next match at Extreme Rules in June. According to Sportskeeda, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will fight in an Ambulance Match at the WWE event.

While some have reported that Roman Reigns might miss extended time due to “internal injuries,” those reports are mostly from people who have no understanding of how wrestling and the WWE works. Yes, Braun Strowman “brutalized” Roman Reigns in the match at Payback but it was all part of the storyline and the “internal injuries” are obviously part of the storyline and not real as suggested by some.

The ambulance that Braun Strowman tipped over on Monday Night Raw when he originally took out Roman Reigns was the first step in setting up the Extreme Rules match and the fact that Roman dodged another attack at the ambulance at Payback was the second part in setting up the storyline.

Fans will remember many ambulance matches in the past, including one involving Daniel Bryan and Kane after Bryan won the WWE world title at WrestleMania a few years ago. The Ambulance Match was his first PPV title defense for Daniel Bryan and he won.

The main purpose of an Ambulance Match in the WWE is to help a person win a match that they might not otherwise be expected to win, which was the case with Daniel Bryan fighting the larger Kane. The second purpose of an Ambulance Match is to help someone lose and not hurt their standing since they were never pinned in the match.

Interestingly, this comes one month after Braun Strowman pinned Roman Reigns cleanly in the ring. The brutal attack with the ring steps took place after Braun had already pinned Reigns with but the WWE can still play off the fact that Roman Reigns had injuries entering the match with Braun Strowman to explain the loss.

However, there is almost no chance that Roman Reigns will beat Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules. There is a second stipulation added to the fight according to the Sportskeeda article. The winner of the Ambulance Match will get a shot at Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire, the brand new Monday Night Raw themed pay-per-view in Dallas in July.

As previously reported, the American Airlines Center in Dallas released a video that explained that Great Balls of Fire will be the very first title defense for Brock Lesnar since winning the WWE Universal Championship from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

There are also WWE rumors that Roman Reigns will battle Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. If Brock Lesnar is to hold the title for the entire year, that means that he will beat Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire unless Roman Reigns gets involved.

Vince McMahon has always loved to play up the resilient hero vs. unstoppable monster storyline. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns is a great match for SummerSlam, especially if Vince McMahon wants to start the build on putting Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania 34 main event next year.

If Braun Strowman beats Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules in the Ambulance Match, he will have won two matches in a row and possibly took away a WWE Universal title opportunity from Roman. Then, if Reigns costs Braun his title match against Brock Lesnar, it could set up the next fight at SummerSlam, where Roman Reigns would finally conquer the Monster Among Men.

