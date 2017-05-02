Gwen Stefani Quits ‘The Voice’ For Fertility Treatments At 47? Blake Shelton’s Alleged Baby Dreams

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their blossoming romance after meeting on The Voice, the lovebirds have faced rumors of wedding bells and baby bumps. Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert allegedly was sparked by his desire for children, which she reportedly did not share. And while Stefani already has three sons of her own, a new report claims that she’s willing to fulfill her country crooner’s baby dreams by undergoing fertility treatments. But does that mean Gwen will need to sing farewell to her chair on The Voice, and will Blake follow?

During his marriage to Miranda Lambert, Shelton was “eager” to have kids, and the divorce was primarily because Lambert did not want children, an insider told Page Six.

Although rumors that Shelton had cheated on Miranda swirled almost as soon as the couple tied the knot, the real issues were from his longing for a family, according to the source. Blake even joked about the cheating rumors during his marriage to Lambert in 2013, turning to Twitter to mock tabloid headlines.

“I just read in a tabloid that our marriage is falling apart!!!”

Miranda joked back, tweeting that she couldn’t “wait to read if we make it or not.” But despite the humor that the then-couple maintained, neither Shelton nor Lambert joked in the statement about their marriage’s end.

“It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” said the official announcement. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues.”

Behind that united statement, however, the insider revealed that the decision about whether to have children caused problems.

“[Shelton] is eager to have children, but [Lambert] really enjoys not being tied down.”

Now, however, the country crooner’s romance with Stefani reportedly could fulfill his baby dreams. Although the 47-year-old has three sons, an insider told Hollywood Life that Stefani is considering having a fourth baby to make Shelton a father.

Reportedly inspired by Janet Jackson, who at age 50 welcomed a baby boy recently, Stefani isn’t getting pressured by Shelton, said the source. But she allegedly “knows” he wants a child.

“Gwen would love to have another child with Blake,” said the insider. “He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too.”

As for how serious Stefani reportedly feels, the source claimed that she’s not focused “obsessively,” but she did feel inspired by Jackson.

“Seeing Janet Jackson have a healthy baby at 50 has inspired [Stefani].”

Although she loves her three boys, ranging in age from Kingston, 10, to Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, the pop singer has admitted that she’s longed for a little girl. When one of her team members, Brennley Brown, performed, Stefani gushed about her outfit.

“All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!” exclaimed the proud coach.

But according to a new report, Stefani and Shelton may not hold onto their over-sized red coach chairs at The Voice for much longer. The Hollywood Gossip reported that the lovebirds are considering quitting The Voice, citing sources who claimed that she “had made up her mind to permanently cut ties” with The Voice and been persistent in getting Shelton to join her.

Those insiders linked Stefani’s alleged departure from The Voice to her reported desire to undergo fertility treatments, and Shelton reportedly is on board with her plan to have his baby.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” summed up one of the sources.

“Having children has been a dream of his for a long time.”

Consequently, the insider claimed that Shelton would be “over the moon” if he and Stefani have a baby together, sharing that although he might appear relaxed about life, he has longed for his own family.

“He comes across as a carefree, sometimes immature guy, but deep down he’s a family man who wants to be surrounded by children,” added the source. “He always wanted kids with Miranda [Lambert], but her resistance to it was part of the reason they ended up splitting.”

