‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Is Ready To Take Over As The Kardashian’s Tank? Inside Her Reality Show Dreams

E! is reportedly searching for a show to replace its struggling series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians – and it sounds like Lisa Rinna might have the answer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reportedly developing a new reality show that could be the perfect fit for the network.

An inside source told Radar Online that Rinna could provide a reality show that features enough drama to top the Kardashians while avoiding their darker tones. “Lisa Rinna’s family comes with all the excitement and drama and laughter of The Kardashians but without all the darkness,” an insider shared.

“She is married to a sexy movie star, Harry Hamlin, and together they have two beautiful daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. You will notice that Lisa has been promoting her kids a lot on social media as they get ready to replace Kim.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BTSR04HhwF7/?taken-by=lisarinna&hl=en

According to People, Rinna brought a lot of drama to Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped its reunion. In fact, during part 3 of the reunion, Rinna returned to the set and defended some of her more outrageous comments this season. This includes her Bunnygate scandal with Kim Richards.

“That was the most humiliating thing that’s ever happened to me,” Rinna told Richards, who had returned a stuffed bunny Rinna had bought her. “And I will not accept this. I’m sorry. For you to do this? You are a sick woman. I can’t believe you would do that.”

Us Magazine reports that Richards fired back, and the two women got into a heated argument on stage. By the end of the fight, Rinna slammed Richards for using her as a “meal ticket” over the past few seasons.

#Love ????Thank you @bravoandy for giving the bunny a good, loving home! X0 Rinna ????#Clubhouse #wwhl ????????❤️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Of course, some of the drama between the ladies stems from Lisa Rinna’s comments about Richards being on the verge of a relapse and close to death. As fans will recall, Rinna spread the rumors to her friend Eden Sassoon earlier this season. To make matters worse, Rinna denied saying anything about Richards, which prompted Kyle Richards to hit back.

Apart from Rinna’s dramatic feud with Richards, she also dropped a bomb about her infamous Xanax smoothies she joked about this season. Although Rinna said that she puts the drug in smoothies, she told Andy Cohen that it was all a big joke.

“I’ve never put one in a smoothie, but I’d like to,” she admitted. “I’d want one now.”

Speaking of the drug allegations, Rinna faced a lot of heat this year about abusing prescription medication and talking about cocaine. Rinna’s interactions with Dorit Kemsley were particularly heated, especially after Rinna blamed Kemsley for spreading the drug rumors in the first place.

“You crucify anyone for saying anything!” Kemsley shouted during the reunion. “I mean, I didn’t remember a five-minute conversation at a dinner party [and] you crucified me in the show!”

#tbt❤️One of my favorite shots by @roxannemccannphotography ❤️The Hamlins. #family #Love #grateful #blessed???? A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Despite all the shouting and accusations, Rinna defended her innocence. She even told Kemsley that she didn’t remember saying anything at the party.

Based on Rinna’s drama-filled reunion, it’s clear that she isn’t afraid to confront people and defend her actions. If Rinna does land her own show on E!, it would clearly be entertaining to watch and might even outperform Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The network has not said anything about the fate of Keeping Up With the Kardashians or whether or not Rinna is preparing a show of her own. With Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a wrap, Rinna has plenty of time on her hands to develop a worthwhile reality series.

[Featured Image by Bravo]