‘General Hospital’ Wins Big At Daytime Emmys Despite Leading Actress Loss

General Hospital had an amazing year. The writing had changed hands, and things were moving in a direction that caused fans to be excited again. When it was announced that several of the actors were nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, there was hope that a few would take home the prize. Last night was huge for General Hospital and for the fans who have supported the show over the course of the five decades it has been on the air.

The biggest award at the Daytime Emmys went to General Hospital last night. Fans knew that the storylines used on the reels submitted were some of the strongest stuff in recent years, and the show had a good chance of nabbing the award. According to the Hollywood Reporter, General Hospital won four Daytime Emmys last night. Bryan Craig won for his portrayal of Morgan Corinthos, Lexi Ainsworth won for her portrayal of Kristina Corinthos-Davis, and General Hospital won for outstanding drama and for having the best directing team.

He played Morgan so voraciously, it's no surprise @bryan_craig just won the award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series at the #DaytimeEmmys !!! #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Winning the award for best drama was huge for General Hospital as it is the last remaining ABC soap. Several others, including One life to Live and All My Children, were canceled years prior to make way for cheaper programming. As General Hospital remains alive and well, the possibility of familiar characters from the now-defunct soaps coming to Port Charles remains hopeful. There have been some recent complaints about the writing of the show, but with May sweeps beginning, hope is alive that there will be progress in the right direction.

Nancy Lee Grahn was nominated for her role as Alexis Davis alongside Laura Wright for her role as Carly Corinthos in the Lead Actress category. Both lost to Young and the Restless actress Gina Tognoni, and their reactions were graceful. General Hospital fans have been outraged by the way things turned out, especially because Laura Wright’s reel coincided with one of the biggest storylines of the year. Bryan Craig won for his role as Morgan Corinthos and playing the part of a bipolar young man who went completely over the edge. His death was the reel Wright used, and while Tognoni was likely deserving of the award, General Hospital fans were upset at the snubbing of Wright and Grahn when their work was some of the best they had done in recent years.

#Repost via @welcometolaurasworld ・・・ Heading out with my babies !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #emmy2017 #grateful #lifeisverygood A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Both Bryan Craig and Lexi Ainsworth will be on The Talk this afternoon to celebrate their win. Sheryl Underwood co-hosted the Daytime Emmys with Mario Lopez and also won alongside her co-hosting team for the best talk show. A lot went on last night for the world of daytime television, and General Hospital made a huge splash, letting the competition know they were in it to win it. Despite losing out in the supporting categories and the Lead Actress category, the show did well for what it was up against. Out of the four soap operas left airing, General Hospital is the one that won the most awards last night.

There is hope for the continued renewal of General Hospital, especially with the awards handed out to back up the ratings. With May sweeps approaching and the retirement of Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine factoring in, there is plenty for fans to look forward to in Port Charles. General Hospital ended up with a good amount of recognition despite the leading actress loss. Both Nancy Lee Grahn and Laura Wright were deserving in the eyes of General Hospital fans, and their loss was heavily talked about across social media. As things move forward, the storylines will determine the future of General Hospital.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]