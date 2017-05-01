Miranda Lambert has reportedly broken her “no contact” policy with Blake Shelton to reveal some exciting news.

Although Miranda Lambert, 32, and Anderson East, 28, have yet to announce news of an engagement, a new report claims the country singer is preparing to say “I do” and didn’t hesitate to break the news to her former husband.

“[Miranda Lambert] has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce, but she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!” a source told Radar Online on May 1.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married for four years before splitting in July 2015.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s relationship began months after her divorce was confirmed and in early January of last year, they confirmed their romance with a cuddly photo on Lambert’s Instagram page.

Although Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have been fairly silent in regard to their relationship in recent months, the Radar Online report suggested that Lambert has been showing off East whenever there’s a camera around.

Most recently, the outlet added, Miranda Lambert appeared to hint at wedding plans while attending April’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. During the event, Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet in a white bridal-style gown as her boyfriend of about a year and a half, Anderson East, kept his attire simple with a basic black tuxedo.

Miranda Lambert reportedly embarked on a “no contact” policy with Shelton after he quickly moved on from their marriage with Gwen Stefani while filming the ninth season of The Voice in late 2015.

“It infuriated [Miranda Lambert] that Blake started dating this gorgeous popstar before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” a close pal of the singer claimed at the time.

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance took center stage during the late moments of 2015, Lambert and East ultimately confirmed their relationship and quickly took to the red carpet during a number of events, including the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.

In March, a report offered an update on Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s relationship and suggested marriage and children could be in their future.

“[Miranda Lambert] and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married,” a source told E! News. “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

“They never argue and just are both understanding with one another,” the source continued, “[Miranda Lambert] and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life. Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!”

As for Miranda Lambert’s relationship with her former husband, the source claimed she and Shelton have spoken to one another since their July 2015 split and noted that they wish one another well as they continue on with their new relationships.

“[Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton] have crossed paths and spoken to each other but have let the past go and just want each other to be happy,” the source told E! News. “They are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end.”

Miranda Lambert has not publicly spoken about her relationship with East but she has shared several special moments with the singer on her Instagram page.

