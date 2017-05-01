Kailyn Lowry Slams ‘Toxic’ Baby Daddy No. 3, ‘Teen Mom’ Raising Her Boys All Alone?

Kailyn Lowry’s new baby daddy is quickly ruining her life – and she is still months away from having the baby. While Lowry hasn’t revealed the identity of the baby’s father, the Teen Mom star recently stated that she will be raising her third child on her own and isn’t happy about it.

According to Radar Online, Lowry just slammed her baby daddy on social media for being a “toxic” influence on her life. The post comes days after the reality star revealed that the father of her third baby will not be helping raise the child.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Lowry shared on Twitter.

She later told fans that the “person” she is with isn’t her biggest fan. She also criticized the baby’s dad for not showing her more love than he should. The Twitter rant follows Lowry’s revealing blog post that announced she was on her own this time around.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” she shared. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

We still don’t know the true identity of Lowry’s third baby daddy. Rumors hint that the father is probably Lowry’s close friend Chris Lopez, but this hasn’t been confirmed by an official source. Lowry wrote, “Baby Lo” alongside a photo of her baby bump, which first sparked rumors that Lopez is the father.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Kailyn Lowry already has two sons from two different dads. She shares 7-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Despite a frustrating start to her pregnancy, Lowry’s close friends have been actively helping out.

“All of her friends support her. Her friends have been very supportive,” an insider revealed.

According to OK! Magazine, Lowry might remain single for quite a while. After Lowry shared a photo of her shopping for a new car seat and stroller, a fan asked her if life is better as a single person or if she’s actively looking for someone special. In response, Lowry admitted that she’s stuck in single mode for the moment.

“That’s a good question. I think I’m meant to be single at this point,” she stated.

Fortunately, Lowry has a great support network to get her through the pregnancy. In Touch Weekly reports that Lowry has been updating fans on the progress of her new nursery and revealed that her friends helped her re-decorate.

“We are trying over here. Hand me downs from the boys,” she wrote. “Looking like a boy nursery instead of gender neutral.”

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

According to Celebrity Insider, Lowry’s good friend Rebecca Hayter has been helping her around the house now that her baby daddy is gone. Over the Easter holiday, Hayter helped Lowry finish the nursery along with Lowry’s rumored lover, Teen Mom producer JC Cueva.

Lowry shared a photo of Cueva adding a few finishing touches to the space. Unlike Hayter’s job performance, Lowry wasn’t exactly thrilled with Cueva’s handy work.

At this point, the identity of the father remains unclear. Aside from Cueva and Lopez, Tyler Hill’s name has been thrown into the mix as the possible baby daddy. With Cueva clearly present to give Lowry a hand, it doesn’t seem likely that he’s the father. Of course, until Lowry makes an official announcement, the identity of the father is anyone’s guess.

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed the official due date but is expected to have the baby sometime this summer.

