Is Angelina Jolie having second thoughts about her decision to file for divorce from Brad Pitt?

Although rumors have been swirling in regard to the actress’s alleged new romance with a mystery man, a source recently suggested Jolie was having a hard time adjusting to life without Pitt at her side.

“[Angelina Jolie] wants to know exactly what Brad is up to at all times. To say she isn’t able to move on would be an understatement,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on April 30. “She even has a google alert on his name, so she can keep tabs on him.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary just weeks prior.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their romance on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith but didn’t go public with their relationship until after Pitt’s then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce in March 2005.

During their years-long romance, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became the adoptive parents of three children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia. They are also parents to their biological children, daughter Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Following her divorce filing in September of last year, Angelina Jolie moved to Malibu, California, with her kids and Pitt remained at their Los Feliz home by himself.

For months, Brad Pitt was required to abide by a strict visitation schedule with his children due to an alleged incident between himself and his son on their family plane. Now, however, after being cleared of child abuse charges, Pitt has been spending more time with his family and Jolie is reportedly uneasy about their new arrangement.

“It kills [Angelina Jolie] that he’s now seeing the kids again, she wants them all to herself, but has to abide by the law,” the insider continued. “She wants to drag out the divorce for as long as possible, so she still has some hold over him, she likes to always be in control and she knows that once the divorce is finalized she will have no hold over him anymore.”

“It’s pretty sad really, seeing as she was the one who wanted the divorce in the first place. I suspect that she was actually shocked he didn’t try and fight more for her, her whole plan pretty much backfired,” the insider explained.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress recently put an offer on the Cecile B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, where the actress and her children will be much closer to Pitt and their former home.

“Everyone in the family is happy that [Angelina Jolie] has decided to buy a place a mile away from [Brad Pitt]’s house,” a source explained to Hollywood Life weeks ago. “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had several homes during their marriage, including an apartment in New York City, a chateau and vineyard in France, and a home in New Orleans, but their home base was always with their kids in Los Feliz.

According to the Hollywood Life report, Angelina Jolie’s new home’s close proximity to their previous home will allow her kids to stay in close contact with their father. The outlet also noted that Jolie has finally come to terms with how important it is for the children to have Pitt in their lives.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]