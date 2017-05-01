‘Outlander’ Season 3 Star Caitriona Balfe Promises More Sex Scenes For Jaime And Claire’s Reunion

Outlander Season 3 is bringing back much-missed Jaime and Claire’s intimate sex scenes back. The 13-episode series will make the fans fall in love with Claire and Jaime’s chemistry all over again. There will be passion, lost love’s pain, and steamy scenes for them in store.

According to recent reports, Outlander Season 3 starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will pick the story right up where it was left the last time when Claire decides to return to Jaime. The entire Season 2 was a struggle of Jaime and Claire’s love as they try to build life separately.

Balfe admitted during her interview that she received a lot of angry tweets as fans did not get to see the intimacy and fun of their favorite onscreen couple. She revealed that even she missed that but the political angle of the story would not have justified such scenes.

“I think even Sam and I sort of missed—especially in the beginning because it was so heavy on the politics—I think we were all missing those more intimate moments… I’m trying to think of specifics for you, but the one that I just kept hearing, from what I saw on my Twitter: ‘Where’s the sex?'”

The 37-year-old actress said that the reunion of Jaime and Claire will be very intimate but fans will have to wait. In Outlander Season 3, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters will have to find way back to each other and the path towards their reunion will be filled with obstacles.

“I think the reunion and everything that’s going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other, I think it’s really special. Maybe [fans will] have to wait a little bit, but I don’t think the sex going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?”

Caitriona also jokingly revealed during her interview that Jaime and Claire’s age will not stop them from having their usual fun. Once they will be together again, they just cannot keep hands off each other.

“I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless. In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

Based on the time travel Outlander novel series by Diana Gabaldon, Season 3 of the drama series will be based on the third part of the novel titled Voyager. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, the new season is expected to premiere in September 2017. The writing of the upcoming season is already finished and the production will be starting in May 2017.

The newest addition to the cast of the upcoming season is Hannah James and Tanya Reynolds. They will join the cast as the Dunsany sisters, Geneva and Isobel. Also joining the cast will be Gary Young, who will play the character of the Chinese man with extensive knowledge of Eastern medicines, Mr. Willoughby. Charlie Hiett will be seen playing the role of Captain Thomas Leonard, as a strict British Navy officer.

In addition, Lauren Lyle will play the role of the daughter of Laoghaire, Marsali. The little Fergus, whom Jaime and Claire raised as their own son, will be back. The 27-year-old actor César Domboy will be taking up the role of young Fergus, who is described as a handsome man with a great loyalty for Jaime Fraser and his clan.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the co-stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are dating. However, these rumors have been officially trashed by the actors. In the recently released trailer of Outlander Season 3, Jaime can be seen longing for Claire.

“I have lied, killed, and broken trust, but when I stand before God, I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest… Lord, you gave me a rare woman; God, I loved her well.”

[Featured Image by Starz]