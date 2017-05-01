Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce Bombshell: From Alleged ‘Crazy Fights’ To Brangelina Reunion Rumors

For years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seemed like the golden couple, photographed smiling at each other on the red carpet or walking hand-in-hand with their children through airports. But behind those glossy Brangelina photos, rumors of divorce began to emerge. Confirmation of the split between Angelina and Brad was soon followed by allegations of fighting between the two sides. But now a new bombshell has dropped into the midst of that reported war, with Jolie and Pitt reportedly having gone from a fierce feud to a friendship. What changed?

Last September, Brad and Angelina climbed on board a flight from Nice to Los Angeles. That voyage became a milestone in what was soon known as one of Hollywood’s most dramatic divorces, noted E! News.

It was during that trip that Pitt allegedly became involved in a disagreement with one of his and Jolie’s children, 15-year-old son Maddox. That, in turn, resulted in an FBI investigation.

The rumors quickly transformed what appeared to be Brangelina’s perfect romance into allegations of a bitter battle. Although Brad’s and Angelina’s relationship began with some questions as a result of the alleged overlap with his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, Jolie and Pitt were soon perceived by the public as shining examples of Hollywood.

Angelina has become known as a world-renowned humanitarian and director as well as an actress, while Brad has continued to soar as an actor. And when it came to their romance, the couple was truly in love, an insider told the publication.

“I’ve never spent time with two people more intoxicated with one another. The chemistry when they were in the same room together was palpable.”

However, the reports of Jolie’s and Pitt’s relationship soon changed from intoxicated to infuriated after the news that Angelina had filed for divorce. Speculation swirled regarding Brad, ranging from his parenting of his children to his relationship with his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard, while the blame game played out in headlines and social media.

However, even before that milestone journey, the source revealed that Jolie’s and Pitt’s relationship “had been volatile.” The two would spend some time “apart,” heading off on location, and then want to be together again, according to the insider.

“They had crazy fights and wouldn’t speak for a bit.”

In the wake of Angelina filing for divorce, however, the former romance continued to stay rocky, however, even after authorities cleared Brad in the plane brouhaha. But earlier this year, Jolie and Pitt achieved an agreement on sealing court documents that related to custody.

In February, during the promotion of her film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia, Jolie spoke up about the situation.

“We are and forever will be a family. And so that is how I’m coping,” she said.

“I’m coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

As for Brad, Pitt was “shocked” at how fast it all happened, according to the insider. Both he and Jolie had sought to do “everything they could to stay out of the public eye for the children’s sake,” noted the source. Consequently, when the divorce news broke, he allegedly felt as if Angelina had begun an “an all-out war.”

The former couple didn’t even talk for months, added the source.

“He was furious with her in a way he has never been furious before. This was a defining moment in his life and he felt devastated and lost.”

Now, however, Jolie and Pitt have progressed, achieving agreement in “putting the kids first,” noted the insider. And with that truce comes a new normal.

“Angelina regrets the way she handled certain things and wants to be at peace with Brad,” said the source. “[He] will continue to put the kids first and not say anything negative about their mother.”

For those hoping for a romantic Brangelina reunion, however, the insider feels that it’s not likely. But that doesn’t mean that a reunion is impossible, according to the source, who claims that with Jolie and Pitt, “never say never.”

Angelina reportedly purchased a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles recently, located just a mile from Pitt’s home, according to Hollywood Life, which quoted an insider on how the family feels.

“Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from Brad,” said the source. “Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]