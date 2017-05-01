Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly well aware of how curious fans are about their relationship.

About a year and a half into their romance, Stefani and Shelton are said to be plotting their returns to The Voice and hoping to cash in on their bankable romance.

As The Voice continues to be a hit for NBC, a source claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are teaming up in hopes of scoring a salary bump to continue to showcase their highly-publicized relationship on the singing competition series’ future seasons.

“[Gwen Stefani] and Blake have teamed up together in negotiations with The Voice,” a source recently explained, according to a report by the Celebrity Insider on April 30. “Together they make up 50 percent of the judging panel and know they have more power united than they do alone.”

“It is a very smart move,” the source continued. “Together they have double the power. The cast of Friends got together when negotiating their deal so it only makes sense that Gwen and Blake team up.”

According to the report, many viewers are tuning into The Voice solely to see sparks fly between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. So, when it comes to their future plans, they are reportedly being encouraged to keep the momentum going and make their on-set flirtations even steamier.

“The executives already want to keep [Gwen Stefani] for next season and keep the cast as is,” the source claimed.

While Miley Cyrus has already been confirmed as part of the Season 13 cast of The Voice, the rest of the coaching panel has yet to be announced. That said, producers are allegedly motivated to keep Stefani and Shelton’s on-screen chemistry going. In fact, a report months ago suggested the couple had allegedly received a bonus due to their romance.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera,” a source revealed to Radar Online in January.

“The producers really want to see [Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton] in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” the source continued. “And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

The insider went on to reveal that producers would love to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get engaged during a taping of the show.

Although the exact earnings of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have never been revealed, a report by Go Banking Rates earlier this year suggested Shelton, who has been with The Voice since Season 1, was getting $4 million for each season of the series. The outlet also noted that because of his role on The Voice and his busy touring schedule, Shelton earned a whopping $28.5 million between June 2014 and June 2015.

As for Gwen Stefani, she’s worth a reported $100 million, much of which comes from her clothing line, L.A.M.B., and her earnings as a solo artist. According to Go Banking Rates, Stefani’s clothing line has raked in an estimated $90 million in annual revenue in recent years.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

