‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Pregnant? Tyler Baltierra Reportedly Hints They Could Be Expecting Baby No 3

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been through a lot this past year. From cheating rumors to substance abuse problems, the Teen Mom OG couple has seen it all. Although Lowell just recovered from postpartum depression following Nova’s birth, are they gearing up for another kid?

Radar Online reports that Baltierra is definitely open to having more kids in the near future. On a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra talked about expanding the family with his mother, Kim. When his mom pointed out that he wants a baby more than Lowell, she advised him to wait until Lowell has fully recovered from anxiety and depression.

Kim then asked her son if Lowell was already pregnant and this is where things got interesting. Baltierra told her “no” but shook his head in the affirmative. This, of course, isn’t the first time Baltierra has teased about rumors, so it’s unclear whether he was joking or not.

#workworkworkworkwork #TeenMomOG AIRS TONIGHT!!!! and the LIVE after show right after!! Don't miss out! A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

A few months ago, Baltierra took to social media and sarcastically admitted to the cheating rumors. “Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” he wrote.

Lowell was quick to pick up the joke and responded by saying, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

Baltierra continued later, writing, “Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

The Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowell also poked fun at the pregnancy reports. Rumors of another pregnancy first surfaced in February, and it didn’t take long before Lowell joked about it on social media. Although Lowell admitted that her comments were all in good fun, many Teen Mom OG fans didn’t appreciate getting trolled.

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

While Lowell and Baltierra tried to make light of all the rumors, Celebrity Insider reports that their relationship hit a major rough patch last year. The once stable couple struggled after Nova’s pregnancy. Between living their lives under the microscope of reality TV and Lowell’s depression, they looked like they were on the verge of collapse.

Despite the issues, Lowell and Baltierra put up a united front and weathered the storms. Whether or not this means that Lowell got pregnant again is unclear. The episode concluded with Baltierra’s mom asking Lowell point blank about the pregnancy but ended before she gave an answer.

While fans wait to learn the truth about Lowell’s pregnancy, In Touch Weekly reports that Farrah Abraham weighed in about the couple’s shaky relationship. When asked about the cheating scandal, Abraham said she believes that Baltierra probably had an affair – only it was with another man.

“Yeah probably with a gay guy! Okay, that’s my thought. You need a minute to digest that,” Abraham said.

My girl and I ❤️ A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Abraham was referencing a tweet by Baltierra in February. The reality star joked with fans about the time he had an affair and said “it was dark and he was drunk” at the time of the incident. He admitted that, given the circumstances, he could have cheated with a guy or a girl.

Baltierra has not responded to Abraham’s comments about his relationship with Lowell. Given his past tendencies, it probably won’t be long before he takes to social media to discuss the matter.

We can only hope the show clears up the pregnancy rumors in the coming episode and doesn’t let it drag on throughout the season. In the meantime, fans can watch Lowell and Baltierra when new episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV, check out a preview for the next all-new episode below.

[Featured Image by MTV]