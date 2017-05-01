It’s official, Southern Charm star Craig Conover has been admitted to the South Carolina bar! Though there were some serious doubters, after a long, hard road, Craig is a lawyer. Girlfriend and Southern Charm sidekick Naomie Olindo made the announcement last week on Instagram that even though fans will see Craig studying on this season on Southern Charm, and saw other cast members doubting that he would pass the first time (many don’t), the Delaware native did it, and passed the bar the first time.

So it sounds like Thomas Ravenel was wrong yet again when last week, he ranted on social media that Craig was “mentally challenged,” when Craig has now surpassed Thomas’ educational background, and is now officially Craig Conover, J.D., and was admitted to the South Carolina bar, and can now practice law, says the Inquisitr. Ravenel was unhappy that Craig commented on his treatment of his own children, seeming to ignore them at a polo match at Ravenel’s plantation, and then sided with Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn Dennis. But Ravenel should be careful in also throwing shade on Craig by also questioning his ethics, as Craig can now sue him for slander.

Ten-year goal checked off #notdisappointed #grahamandgingersabacobinger #marshharbour #abacos #bahamas A post shared by Craig Conover (@caconover) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Even though many Southern Charm cast members were said to be concerned that Craig Conover would pass the bar, her did it, and passed the South Carolina bar the first time. On Southern Charm season 4 we have seen him garden, build things, snuggle with the kitty, and gossip, but not studying for the bar.

And though only crickets were heard from Thomas Ravenel after Craig’s main squeeze Naomie Olindo made the big announcement, other Southern Charm cast members congratulated Craig on passing. Naomie posted a picture of Craig smiling to tell the world he was officially a lawyer.

“The face of someone who passed the bar.”

Friend and Southern Charm cast mate posted on social media that he was very proud of Craig.

“I’ve been in transit all day but I just found out that my friend @C_Conover passed the bar exam. Very happy to hear it; proud of the guy.”

Can't believe this cutie passed the BAR!!! Well I can…but still excited ????I love you @caconover ???? A post shared by Naomie Olindo (@naomie_olindo) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Ahead of the results being posted, Craig told Bravo that he had sat for the bar exam back in February.

“I took [the bar] back in February and if I don’t pass this time then I take it again in July and then I’ll find out on Halloween.”

But Craig and Naomie got some serious love on Instagram from other Bravo stars including Stassi from Vanderpump Rules.

“Omg this makes me so freaking happy ❤❤❤❤. Congratulations Craig!!!”

And Cameran Eubanks was the first Southern Charm cast member to step up and ask for legal help, albeit tongue and cheek.

“Hey Craig I want to sue Bojangles for not seasoning my fries today. Can you help me?”

And many fans are coming down firmly on #teamCraig, saying that he seems to be one of the few Southern Charm cast members working hard.

“OMG I’m so proud of him!!! I am so sick of all those privileged little wimps trying to make him feel like he’s not good enough! Craig, be true to yourself and never act like them you are so much better than they are! Don’t get a big head like them! You have the world in the palm of your hand and good looking on top of it! ???? Naomi is lucky to have you! Congrats!”

Wishing I was still in the islands with my honey and my new ASTRO frames from @diffeyewear ????This company donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need for every pair sold through their partner charity Eyes on Africa! Here's 25% off your next pair with my code "NAOMIEO" at diffeyewear.com <http://diffeyewear.com/> #diffeyewear #vacation A post shared by Naomie Olindo (@naomie_olindo) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

But back to the current season of Southern Charm, where things are about to get rocky for Craig and Naomie. Luckily, it seems the two have made it through a rough patch, seeing their smiling faces on Instagram in the Bahamas.

Are you surprised that Southern Charm star Craig passed the bar the first time? Wish him congratulations below!

[Featured Image by Bravo]