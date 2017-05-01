Green Bay Packers Should Still Consider Signing Jamaal Charles

The Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2017 NFL season as one of the favorites in the NFC once again. Following the draft, the Packers now have quite a few names on the running back depth chart. They will head into the season with Ty Montgomery, Christine Michael, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays competing for carries.

Ted Thompson made it clear that the three running backs he took in the draft are all talented enough to play at the NFL level. Montgomery will still head into the season as the starting running back, which head coach Mike McCarthy made clear in his post-draft interview.

“Absolutely, he’s our starting running back. I think it gives us excellent depth, and it will be nice to have a full room. We’ll acclimate them, teach them our system. Ty Montgomery can do that, so he will be our starter, but it’s a competitive room.”

Despite the fact that the Packers have five running backs all capable of competing for playing time, they should still consider signing former Kansas City Chiefs’ star Jamaal Charles. All three rookie backs have skills in different areas, but at this point in time, none of them are ready to step into a workhorse role. Montgomery and Michael are capable of handling the starting job, but Montgomery’s durability and Michael’s consistency have been concerns in the past.

Over the past two years, Charles has had his career derailed due to injuries. Even with those injury issues, Charles is worth a minimum contract, as the reward could be higher than expected. Back in 2014, Charles played in 15 games and carried the football 206 times for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns, which made many think he had at least a few good years of football left in him.

Perhaps a change of scenery to Green Bay playing behind Aaron Rodgers would be what Charles needs to get his career back on track.

At 30-years-old, Charles is looking for another chance to end his career on a high note. Being forced to retire struggling with injuries is a position that no player in any sport wants to find themselves in.

There are plenty of other teams that could consider signing Charles in addition to the Packers. Now that the NFL Draft has come and gone, teams know what positions they need to upgrade. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts could take a flier on Charles.

Thompson has not been the type of GM to go out and sign a high number of outside free agents. He has signed Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks, and Jahri Evans so far this offseason, which has shown the understanding that the Packers must put as much talent around Rodgers as possible while he is still in the prime of his career.

Green Bay may not end up showing interest in signing Charles with the number of backs they have on the roster. However, if they give Charles a chance with a one-year deal, they could be getting one of the biggest steals of the offseason. Charles could be the workhorse every down back that the Packers have been needing and would provide some speed and playmaking that the backfield in Green Bay hasn’t had in a few years.

Expect to see teams start looking at Charles over the next week or two. It will be intriguing to see which teams come forward with interest in signing the former workhorse running back.

