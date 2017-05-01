Are Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert getting back together?

Months after Calvert split from fiancée Brooke Wehr, he and the Teen Mom 2 star, with whom he shares a young daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, were spotted enjoying a night out together.

“Good times,” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, Calvert, and Calvert’s longtime friend, Kameron Barnhouse.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert got married in April 2012 and welcomed their daughter in February 2013. Then, in October 2014, Calvert took to Twitter where he went on a rant against Leah Messer, claiming the reality star had cheated on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, and announcing plans for divorce.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Leah Messer went on to share another photo of herself and Calvert which featured the former couple posing with Calvert’s chin pressed up against Messer’s head. However, in the caption of her second photo, Messer assured her Instagram fans and followers that she and Calvert were just having “a little fun.”

As for Calvert, he didn’t post any photos of himself and Messer on Instagram but he did seemingly address their outing with a meme, which read, “Being friends with your ex shows you two are mature enough to get over the fact that you weren’t meant to be together.”

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

The following morning, Leah Messer returned to Instagram with another photo and said she was ready to move on after spending the previous evening with her former husband.

“Alrighttt last night is over & it’s a new day. Let’s move on.. LOL,” she wrote.

Around this time last year, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert were seen enjoying a dinner date on Teen Mom 2. However, after producers reportedly edited the show to make it appear that she was the only one interested in getting back together, the reality star went on a rant on Twitter, slamming Teen Mom 2 as a “fake a** show” and suggesting she was “99.9 percent sure those feelings were mutual.”

“Leah wrote that because the show cut out everything on Jeremy’s side,” an industry source told People magazine at the time. “He was the one who was begging her to come back and to give him another chance. He was the one that coordinated the date and to try to make it work.”

“The show was edited to make it seem like she was the one doing it and didn’t show anything about Jeremy, and she wanted to set the record straight,” added the source.

At the time Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert parted ways, rumors of cheating and drug use plagued the reality star but despite going to rehab in May 2015, she insisted that she wasn’t addicted to drugs. Instead, she claimed she entered an Arizona treatment facility in an effort to address her struggles with anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, on the show, Leah Messer was seen refusing to feed her kids before school and allowing her daughter to eat packets of Sweet ‘N Low while out to dinner with a friend.

Despite Leah Messer’s hard times, she claimed on Twitter that she wasn’t the negligent parent the network had made her out to be.

“It’s so sad how the person behind the editing can even live a happy life by editing to manipulate the audience watching,” Leah Messer explained.

“It hurts to feel betrayed by the ones I thought I could trust with my story,” she added. “I hope to continue to share my story but I refuse to allow it to be twisted for the benefit of a network!”

[Featured Image by MTV]