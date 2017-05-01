Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel will soon face off in court.

According to a new report, the former Southern Charm couple is scheduled to appear in a Charleston, South Carolina, family court later today, May 1, to fight over Dennis’ medical records as their battle over custody continues.

Although Kathryn Dennis, 24, and Thomas Ravenel, 54, have stayed fairly silent in regard to their ongoing custody battle for the last several months, Ravenel, who currently has temporary full custody of their kids, recently claimed Dennis “violated” a court order that demanded she hand over her medical records.

Ravenel also argued that the rehab records of Dennis were not “full, complete, unaltered and unadulterated.” As fans of Southern Charm may recall, Dennis traveled to Southern California last summer for treatment after reportedly failing a drug test weeks prior.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online on April 28, Ravenel claimed Dennis left out certain pages from her records, including her detox logs and bio-psych forms, and requested she pay his attorney fees. In addition, Ravenel wants Dennis to provide him with “signed HIPPA releases for any and all records from each medical and mental health practitioner and provider [she] has seen since January 1, 2013,” according to the documents.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel began dating one another during the first season of Southern Charm and welcomed their first child together, daughter Kensington, in 2014. One year later, in November 2015, Kathryn Dennis gave birth to their second child, son Saint Julien.

Throughout the years of their romance, Dennis and Ravenel were on and off but after the reality star reportedly failed her drug test last year, they embarked on a bitter custody battle which recently gave Ravenel temporary full custody of Kensington and Saint Julien while Dennis is allowed to spend time with her kids on a very limited basis.

During an interview with People Magazine last month, Kathryn Dennis said her custody battle with Ravenel has been “the most difficult challenge I can imagine anyone could ever go through in life. Those are my two angels.”

While Kathryn Dennis’ heartbreak may continue as her fight with Ravenel heads back to court, the reality star admitted that going to rehab has helped her deal with the emotional struggles she’s faced.

“I’ve learned that I have cope right now because there is an end to all of this custody [conflict]. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And I have to remain true to myself and remain resilient in my recovery,” she explained. “There’s going to be a day when things get back to normal, and that day’s getting closer and closer.”

As for what she’s doing now, Kathryn Dennis told the magazine she’s focused on herself.

“I’m trying to figure out what exactly I want to do with my life as a person and as someone who’s going to be a provider never dependent on anyone or on any man,” she continued. “I’m saving my money. I’m living back at home, which is great for me. I have privacy and time to really think about these things. I want normalcy. I want to lead a more simple life. My relationship with Thomas was complicated and my reality with him was so chaotic. I just want to get back to the things that I loved prior to that and put on the backburner for some years.”

