‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 2 On Netflix: The Cast, Release Date, And Everything Else You Need To Know

The Last Kingdom Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in May. To help you prepare, here are some fast facts about the cast of The Last Kingdom, along with the exact Netflix release date and everything else you need to know, about the second season of the BBC series coming to Netflix.

What is The Last Kingdom about?

The Last Kingdom follows the adventures and exploits of Uhtred, a Saxon orphan taken captive by the Danes and raised a Viking. Torn between the culture he was born to and the one he was raised in, Uhtred spent most of The Last Kingdom Season 1 trying to get back his ancestral lands in Bebbanburg. Hence Uhtred’s title “Uhtred of Bebbanburg.”

Who plays Uhtred on The Last Kingdom?

Uhtred is played by actor Alexander Dreymon. Before starring as Uhtred on The Last Kingdom, Dreymon starred in Season 3 of American Horror Story (aka American Horror Story: Coven) as Luke Ramsey.

What do I need to know about The Last Kingdom Season 1, to be prepared for Season 2?

The Last Kingdom Season 1 covered Uhtred’s early days in Episode 1, before shifting gears rather quickly to his adult life. In The Last Kingdom Season 1, Uhtred went from Saxon to Dane, and then back again. Without getting into too many spoilers, Uhtred built a life for himself and then smashed it to pieces late in the series’ freshman season.

Who stars on the cast of The Last Kingdom Season 2?

Among the new cast members joining The Last Kingdom in Season 2, are former Reign star Toby Regbo as Aethelred. BBC’s site for The Last Kingdom describes Aethelred as an “Arrogant lord of Mercia.” In a bit of cast trivia for The Last Kingdom, Amy Wren who starred as Uhtred’s wife Mildrith in The Last Kingdom Season 1 starred in the 2013 film U Want Me 2 Kill Him? with Season 2 newcomer Toby Regbo.

Actress Millie Brady joins the cast of The Last Kingdom Season 2 in the recast role of Alfred’s daughter, Aethelflaed. BBC’s site describes Aethelflaed as “strong, brave and intelligent” and her relationship with Uhtred in The Last Kingdom Season 2 as “a kinship that will be put to the test in a time of great need.” That last bit sounds fairly ominous.

What is The Last Kingdom based on?



The Last Kingdom is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s bestselling book series, The Saxon Stories. The Last Kingdom television series takes its title from the first book in the series. So far, 10 novels comprise Cornwell’s series. The first novel, The Last Kingdom, was published in 2004. The latest installment, The Flame Bearer, was released in 2016.

What books were adapted in The Last Kingdom Season 1?

The first two novels, The Last Kingdom and The Pale Horseman, were adapted in The Last Kingdom Season 1.

What novels will be adapted in The Last Kingdom Season 2?

According to various sources, including the Express, The Last Kingdom Season 2 will be an adaptation of Cornwell’s third and fourth novels, The Lords of the North and Sword Song. It sounds like The Last Kingdom will be keeping a similar adaptive pace as BBC’s other hit series, Poldark, adapting roughly two source novels, per season.

What is The Last Kingdom Season 2 about?

According to the BBC’s official page for The Last Kingdom, Season 2 will span the following.

“Series two returns to find Uhtred, the fearless and instinctive warrior, beginning his voyage north to reclaim his fate – to avenge Earl Ragnar’s death and recapture his ancestral lands of Bebbanburg.” “Alfred’s conviction to unite the kingdoms of England is stronger than ever, and he sets his sights on the wild lands of the north, which have fallen into the control of savage Northmen.” “Alfred champions a new king – a Christian Dane – to exert his influence beyond Wessex. This king has been enslaved and Uhtred becomes embroiled in a rescue mission which brings him face to face with an enemy of old.”

When is The Last Kingdom Season 2 release date on Netflix?

The Last Kingdom Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, starting May 5.

What other shows would I have to like, to know The Last Kingdom would appeal to me?

As has been previously opined on the Inquisitr, if you enjoy HBO’s Game of Thrones, you are likely to enjoy The Last Kingdom. Both shows center on the medieval time period and feature shocking deaths. At least, The Last Kingdom did in Season 1.

The Last Kingdom is also similar to HISTORY’s Vikings, both in terms of subject matter and tonality. While Game of Thrones gives fans a periodical break from some of its bleaker imagery, normally transporting viewers to the sunny side of King’s Landing, The Last Kingdom and Vikings stay close to their innately dreary terrain.

Other similar shows to The Last Kingdom include Starz’s The White Princess, which centers on the tumultuous period in English history, known as the War of the Roses. While The Last Kingdom chronicles how England came to be united, The White Princess centers on the time afterwards when it was still pretty messy.

The CW’s Reign is another show The Last Kingdom shares similarities too, as it also focuses on court intrigue and royal plotting. A thread The Last Kingdom began to focus on towards the end of Season 1.

What can I expect tonally from The Last Kingdom?

The Last Kingdom made a gritty impression in Season 1. Impressive battle and fight sequences gave the series an ambitious edge, which set it toe-to-toe with its rivals. Expect The Last Kingdom Season 2 to carry itself with a similar air.

How many episodes are there in The Last Kingdom Season 2?

The Last Kingdom is composed of eight episodes. The same amount of episodes, Season 1 had. The Last Kingdom Season 2 finale will air on BBC Two, May 4. The day before The Last Kingdom Season 2 bows in its entirety on Netflix.

Quick reminder, when can I watch The Last Kingdom on Netflix?

Watch the cast of The Last Kingdom Season 2, when the historical drama premieres on its Netflix release date, May 5. The Last Kingdom Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Des Willie/Carnival Film & Television Limited]