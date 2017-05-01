Did Tamar Braxton Shade Adrienne Bailon & ‘The Real’ At The Daytime Emmys?

Did Tamar Braxton suffer a seriously awkward run-in with her former The Real co-hosts and feud partners Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley at the 2017 Daytime Emmys on April 30?

For what’s thought to be the first time since Tamar was fired from The Real in May 2016, the former co-hosts were all in the same place at the same time after they attended the 44th Annual Daytime Emmys after being collectively nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Tamar made it pretty clear that she would be attending the show and would accept her award with her former co-hosts – though the ladies didn’t win – during an interview with Home & Style last week, where she admitted she was definitely planning to attend the award show despite her year-long feud with Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie that hit the headlines after she was fired from The Real.

But did Braxton run into her feud partners amid claims the group threw some subtle shade at each other on the red carpet?

Fans were quick to claim that Tamar could potentially have suffered an awkward moment with Adrienne after noticing that Braxton was sat right behind Bailon during the ceremony.

“[Tamar’s] sitting RIGHT behind Adrienne,” @OMGTamar noted on Twitter of how close Braxton was to her former best friend during the award show after Tamar walked the red carpet at the event with sister Toni Braxton instead of posing with her former co-hosts, who hit the red carpet as a foursome.

“Tamar is at the Daytime Emmys. The ladies of The Real are there. Wonder what the vibe is like in that room?” @makhondlovu added of the potential drama as fans also noted that Braxton did not hit the stage with her former friends after they presented the first award of the night together.

Braxton didn’t allude to a run-in with Adrienne, Loni, Tamera or Jeannie on social media, though fans were quick to accuse the group of throwing a little shade in each other’s directions by completely ignoring the fact that the other was in attendance across social media.

Tamar Braxton posted a number of snaps of herself and Toni on the Emmys red carpet to her Instagram account, seemingly throwing some subtle shade at her former co-hosts by calling her sister the “Best date EVER” after Braxton attended the award show with her The Real co-hosts last year mere weeks before their feud over her firing boiled over.

The Real co-hosts, who now host the daytime talk show as a four piece, also seemed to throw a little shade in Tamar’s direction on the social media site after posting snaps of themselves walking the red carpet together without acknowledging Braxton’s attendance or the fact that she, too, was nominated with the group.

“Couldn’t do it without all of our unbelievable fans… YOU guys. Thank you for tonight @daytimeemmys,” Jeannie captioned a photo of herself, Loni, Adrienne and Tamera on the Emmys red carpet, after which some Tamar fans hit back in the comments section by alluding to their feud.

“The 4 snakes who done Tamar dirty,” @chelseeaaaajade hit back at The Real co-hosts, while Braxton fan @_notyouraveragebarbie_ threw shade and commented on Jeannie’s photo, “Really couldn’t do it [without] the help of [Tamar]. Lets see how next Emmy season goes smh y’all are corny [Adrienne, Loni, Tamera, Jeannie] and fake af.”

None of The Real ladies have yet revealed if they suffered an awkward run-in with Tamar at the Emmys, though Braxton did admit when confirming her attendance that she would be “respectful” if she were to see her former co-stars, despite slamming the group on multiple occasions and throwing some major shade since she was fired from the show.

“It doesn’t matter where I stand in my relationship with anybody, if I’m nominated and I win, I’m going up there to accept my award. Period. That’s it,” Braxton responded when asked if she would be attending the award show amid her feud with her former friends.

“We’re all going to be respectful,” Tamar then added of her former friends at The Real, “we’re all going to be happy for each other.”

Do you think there was any awkwardness between Tamar Braxton and her former The Real co-hosts at the 2017 Daytime Emmys?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images and John Parra/Getty Images for Maxim]