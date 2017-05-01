Kailyn Lowry and Peter Gunz recently faced rumors of a romance after the Love & Hip Hop star told fans he was calling the Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram.

Last week, after Kailyn Lowry showed off her baby bump online, Gunz sent her a comment, which read, “Calling,” and right away, the reality star’s fans and followers assumed something may be going on between them. In fact, some wondered if Gunz had fathered Lowry’s third child.

In response, Lowry took to Twitter to confirm the nature of her relationship with Gunz.

“Peter Gunz is a good friend of mine. Def never slept with him let alone having a child with him,” she tweeted, according to a report by Radar Online. “I’m not having his 11th child.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her third pregnancy in late February and has stayed silent in regard to the identity of her third child ever since.

“I am pregnant,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to fans on her official website months ago. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

According to Kailyn Lowry, she experienced health complications last year after telling her former husband, Javi Marroquin, she no longer wanted to expand their family. Although the reality star didn’t reveal what those complications were, she revealed the option of a third child was nearly taken away from her.

“When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made,” she explained. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

Kailyn Lowry came under fire after announcing she was pregnant due to her refusal to have kids with Marroquin and her decision to conceive a child with a third baby daddy just months after announcing her plans for divorce. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry confirmed she and Marroquin were parting ways in May 2016 and is believed to have gotten pregnant sometime in early November of that same year.

Kailyn Lowry has also been compared to her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, who welcomed her third child with a third man earlier this year.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

While Kailyn Lowry hasn’t said much about her mystery man, her publicist revealed she had dated him for just a short time months ago.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the Teen Mom 2 star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep added. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Although Kailyn Lowry has been staying fairly silent about the identity of her third child’s father, there have been a few statements made that have led fans to believe that the mystery man is Chris Lopez.

In addition to mentioning someone named “Chris” during a live Instagram broadcast in March, Lowry has nicknamed her child “Baby Lo,” which many have taken as a nod to Lopez. Lopez also sparked rumors of his own when it was revealed that he had tweeted a message about his “miracle” child in January of this year.

Kailyn Lowry is expected to return to MTV with her co-stars later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]