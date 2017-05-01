Is Norman Reedus Riding With Dave Chappelle And Considering Superhero Status?

Is Norman Reedus A) hanging with Dave Chappelle, B) soon to be seen naked, C) about to become a Marvel superhero, D) about have a baby with Diane Kruger or E) all of the above? That’s the sort of speculation going on this spring, but how much is true?

So, yes Dave Chappelle was being filmed with Reedus in Savannah Georgia, for an episode of Riding With Norman Reedus.

Norman Reedus and Dave Chappelle had both lunch and dinner in Savannah’s Rancho Alegre. Do Savannah reports Reedus and Chappelle’s visit is causing quite a spike in Rancho Alegre’s patronage.

Is Norman Reedus going to get naked again on The Walking Dead, or as in the video below?

Norman Reedus, is already a superhero to his fans, as The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon. Now though, Michael Rooker is suggesting Norman star as a Marvel Comics superhero. Rooker told Comic Book he would like to team up and get the Dixon brothers back together again, but this time on Marvel turf.

“I think me and Norman would make a great team.”

Norman Reedus is quite busy though between The Walking Dead and Riding with Norman Reedus, soon to be aired with guest star Dave Chappelle. That’s not to mention hanging out with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Andrew Lincoln.When would he have time to make a Marvel film? Is this just wishful thinking by Michael Rooker or could it really happen?

Michael Rooker is apparently missing Norman Reedus. It’s been four years since Rooker portrayed Daryl Dixon’s brother Merle Dixon in Seasons 1-3 of The Walking Dead.

When Michael Rooker’s Merle died on The Walking Dead, he not only became a zombie but strangely, now Rooker is enjoying an afterlife as Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy.

While Norman Reedus was riding around Savannah with Dave Chappelle, Michael Rooker was making some tentative plans for his The Walking Dead brother to join him in the Marvel Universe, and possibly in space.

Daryl Dixon is still a vital part of The Walking Dead, but many of his former co-stars including Michael Rooker, have been killed in the zombie plague, only to wake up in outer space, or some equally strange scenario. See the video below to learn where they all went.

Riding With Norman Reedus was filming in Savanna Georgia with Dave Chappelle last week. It was all very exciting for Juan Rodriguez who was rather ironically previously unfamiliar with Reedus of The Walking Dead but was more excited about Dave Chappelle. Apparently, Rodriguez was more of a Chappelle fan according to Do Savanna.

Norman Reedus will not likely be doing any nude scenes on Riding With Norman Reedus, especially not with Dave Chappelle, but fans may have an opportunity next year to see Reedus in the buff again.

Norman Reedus, as many fans know, created a nude trailer for the video game Death Stranding. Hideo Kojima indicated to Game Spot that the game could come out in 2018. Will there be more nude scenes?

“[Having Norman Reedus naked in the Death Stranding reveal trailer] is something I very specifically had in mind–I wanted people to see first a naked Norman. And then from there, you will be able to see him in different costumes, in different hairstyles, different equipment–and that’s as much as I should say today.”

Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen will be featured in the Play Station 4 game, Death Stranding.

Finally, Norman Reedus is at the center of baby rumors. Some fans are probably wondering why there is so much about Dave Chappelle and Michael Rooker when after all, babies are most important. While Wet Paint has reasons for their speculation, it is based on two since-deleted Instagram posts from Diane Kruger.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are a really hot item these days. They have been spotted together and photographed kissing according to Wet Paint. Then Diane posts a tiny clip of Janis Joplin singing a single line from “Summertime.”

“Your daddy’s rich and your mama’s good lookin’.”

Diane Kruger also posted a photo of her stomach, with the caption.

“When you wake up to good news and you’re feeling lit.”

Both Diane Kruger’s posts have been deleted, so it would be highly speculative to make any assumptions connecting the posts with Norman Reedus or babies. Still those rumors are out there.

Is Norman Reedus going to be the father of Diane Kruger’s baby? Is there a baby? No one knows. Maybe Diane is just excited about new breakfast cereal. There isn’t really a lot to go on.

Norman Reedus is riding with Dave Chappelle and appears nude in a 2018 video game, but there is no confirmation that Reedus is going to be a superhero or a father again.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]