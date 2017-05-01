Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing rumors claiming she’s pregnant and ready to say “I do.”

Although the couple is currently focused on their roles on The Voice Season 12, rumors continue to swirl in regard to their potential next step and recently, a source claimed Shelton was hoping for a baby with Stefani.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” a source told Hollywood Life, via The Hollywood Gossip. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own,” the insider adds.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton often spend time together as a family in Los Angeles and weeks ago, they were photographed enjoying an Easter celebration at Stefani’s parents’ home.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating a year and a half ago and ever since they confirmed their romance with a joint outing in Nashville, they have faced claims of pregnancies and engagements. They’ve also faced rumors of breakups but thus far, none of the mentioned milestones appear to have been reached.

While Gwen Stefani, 47, hasn’t confirmed any baby news as of yet, nor has she stated that she wants children with Blake Shelton, 40, the rumor mill continues to claim she may soon be with child.

“[Blake Shelton] knows that [Gwen Stefani] is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens,” the source continued.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Blake Shelton’s second marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert ended in July 2015 partly because she allegedly didn’t want to have a big family.

“Blake would be over the moon if he and [Gwen Stefani] end up having a baby together. Having children has been a dream of his for a long time,” the source alleged. “He comes across as a carefree, sometimes immature guy, but deep down he’s a family man who wants to be surrounded by children. He always wanted kids with Miranda [Lambert], but her resistance to it was part of the reason they ended up splitting.”

According to a second report, shared by Life & Style magazine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are preparing to tie the knot but want to first welcome a child together.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” said the source, according to a report by The Hollywood Gossip. “That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen Stefani’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

As Gwen Stefani continues to face rumors regarding her potential pregnancy and engagement, she remains focused on her three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo.

On Saturday, April 29, Gwen Stefani took to Snapchat to document a very important day for her sons, Kingston and Zuma, and her niece, Stella: their first holy communion. As Us Weekly revealed to readers on April 30, Stefani shared several videos of the three children standing outside of a Los Angeles church. In the videos, her boys were seen in black suits while Stefani’s niece, the daughter of her brother Todd, wore a white dress.

After the kids’ ceremony, Gwen Stefani and her family headed to a reception, where they ate lunch and enjoyed cupcakes and cookies for dessert.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

