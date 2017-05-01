Roseanne Barr Says She’ll Let Fans Know If There Will Be A ‘Roseanne’ Revival

Roseanne Barr hasn’t actually confirmed news of a Roseanne revival, but the 64-year-old funny lady isn’t exactly denying it either. On the heels of Deadline’s report that a limited eight-episode revival is in the works with the classic sitcom’s original cast members, Barr took to Twitter make it clear that she would be up for a reboot, but that she will let fans know if and when there will be one.

“I will let you guys know when/if there is to be a reboot of Roseanne,” Barr posted to Twitter. “Of course I want to do a reboot of Roseanne – new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes!”

Roseanne aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997, and it starred Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, and, in later seasons, Sarah Chalke and Johnny Galecki. Future movie star George Clooney was also a regular on the first season of Roseanne, playing factory supervisor Booker Brooks. The sitcom followed the lives of the working-class Conner family and it ended with the death of Roseanne Conner’s husband Dan, played by Goodman.

Diehard Roseanne fans may recall that in the pilot episode, the Conner’s son, DJ, was not played by Michael Fishman. According to Mentalfloss, child actor Sal Barone shot the pilot but the 1988 Writers Guild strike and the long hiatus that followed lasted long enough for the young actor to have a major growth spurt. That, coupled with backstage sibling rivalry, resulted in Barone’s departure from the show, and lookalike Fishman was hired. Incidentally, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Roseanne producers actually considered Macaulay Culkin for the part, but Barr preferred the look of Fishman over the Home Alone star.

Another fun fact about the first season of Roseanne: The Conners were corny. Literally. An inside joke on the set was that the word “corn” and various corn sightings were included in nearly every episode of the first season.

Roseanne was a fan favorite, but it never received any love on television’s biggest night. Over its nine-season run, Roseanne was never nominated for best comedy series at the Emmy Awards.

While reboot rumors have fans hopeful, Barr previously penned an essay for New York Magazine in which she blasted Hollywood’s treatment of women and the lower class.

“Hollywood hates labor and hates shows about labor worse than any other thing. And that’s why you won’t be seeing another Roseanne anytime soon,” she wrote. “Instead, all over the tube, you will find enterprising, overmedicated, painted-up, capitalist whores claiming to be housewives.”

Barr also included examples of the sexism she endured during the height of her Roseanne fame.

“It’s mostly because I’m a woman, and because I can’t be controlled, and I suppose because I’m smarter than they are,” she said. “Those are three big strikes against me.”

Barr went so far as to say she is done with scripted television after being asked for writing samples from networks execs so they could “help her” get a job.

“I just gave up,” she said. “Here’s what I heard, ‘Well, do you have any samples of your writing?’ That’s what they’d ask me. ‘Do you have any samples of your writing so that we could help you get a job?'”

Hopefully, Barr has had a change of tune. If it does come to fruition, the Roseanne reboot could air on the show’s original network, ABC, or it could possibly follow in the footsteps of Full House and land on Netflix.

See a clip from the original Roseanne series below.

