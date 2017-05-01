‘The Voice’ Season 13: Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Hint They May Not Return

The Voice Season 13 isn’t set to debut on NBC until this fall, but Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are already opening up about their futures with the show and could be hinting they may not be back.

Levine and Shelton, who are the only coaches to appear on all 12 seasons of the talent search to date, have been speaking out about whether or not they plan to return later this year but are playing pretty coy when it comes to officially confirming their status for a second round of shows in 2017.

Blake and Adam didn’t give a definitive answer when asked in a new interview with TV Guide if they’d be back later this year, instead joking about their friendly rivalry on the show while Shelton admitted that he would not sit out a season of The Voice and would instead quit the series altogether.

“It’s not that I hate Blake…” Adam joked when asked if he’d be back on The Voice in the second half of 2017, to which Blake interjected, “…it’s just that I’ll quit before I’ll sit next to that guy.”

“My job is highly contingent upon him,” Levine continued, hinting there could be a chance that his 12-season run on The Voice could be coming to an end by adding, “This is all I care about. Right here, right now, you know?” without confirming if fans can expect him to return.

Blake also played coy when asked if he’d be back, as he too didn’t directly answer the outlet’s question of how long he sees himself as a coach on The Voice after rumors began to circulate last week suggesting that Shelton and Levine could be out with Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams making up the coaching panel later this year.

“I won’t ever take a break from the show,” Shelton said in response to rumors he may be leaving The Voice this year. “I’ll either do it or I’m quitting… or I’m going to get fired!” Blake Shelton then joked.

Adam Levine made a similar remark about leaving The Voice earlier this year, telling Yahoo! that he too wouldn’t be willing to take a season off only to return later as many of his fellow coaches have done in the past.

“I will never take a season off,” Levine said when asked about leaving The Voice. “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter in perpetuity, for the rest of my life,” Adam noted.

Adam and Blake made their most recent confessions about Season 13 after their current co-coach Alicia Keys told the outlet that she would not be back after the current round of shows, meaning she won’t be joining the only confirmed coach – Miley Cyrus – later this year.

Levine and Shelton are yet to elaborate further when it comes to their futures on The Voice amid rumors they could be leaving, though fans were quick to take to social media to urge the two to stay after avoiding questions about whether or not they’ll return for Season 13.

“Blake do not leave [The Voice],” @mrssmartie1 tweeted amid rumors Shelton and Levine could be contemplating leaving the show later this year. “You, Adam, Gwen and Alicia are the show every week and that’s why rating [sic] are so high.”

“Adam, you Gwen and Blake absolutely must come back for 13…. I don’t care about Miley,” The Voice fan @marachincko added amid the speculation Blake and Adam could be leaving.

Other fans even claimed that they won’t be watching The Voice with Miley on the coaching panel amid the speculation over whether or not Adam and Blake will join her.

“Even if Blake and Adam are still on and they bring on Miley – myself and community will not be watching The Voice. No one can do her!” @carole_Steele12 hit back.

The Voice Season 13 coaching panel is yet to be confirmed beyond Miley Cyrus and NBC has not commented on the latest round of coaching speculation suggesting Adam and Blake may not be returning.

Do you want to see Adam Levine and Blake Shelton return for Season 13 of The Voice?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]