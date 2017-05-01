‘Married At First Sight’ Season 5 Spoilers: Which Couple Consummated Their Marriage In Episode 4?

Married At First Sight Season 5 returns with an all-new episode on Thursday, May 4, with “Honeymoons Part 1.” According the official synopsis and latest spoilers, episode 4 will see the three couples, Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta and, Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs, and Cody Knapek and Danielle Degroot go on their honeymoon after agreeing to marry a stranger on their first date. Will they consummate their marriage on the first day of their honeymoon?

In the sneak peek for episode 4 of Married At First Sight Season 5, everyone seemed thrilled to be going on a honeymoon with their significant other. Anthony and Ashley are going to the Bahamas, Nate and Sheila to St. Croix, and Cody and Danielle are headed to St. Thomas. Even though they have only met their spouse the day of the wedding, it looks like there is already a lot of sexual tension between the couples.

COMMENT: what style of wedding gown would YOU pick? #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #WeddingGown #weddingdress

But before going on their honeymoon, Married At First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson sat down with each of the couple to find out their expectation for the honeymoon. The marriage counselor admitted that it was scary to go on a honeymoon with a complete stranger so he wanted to prepare the couples beforehand. Even though they were feeling anxious, Anthony and Ashley, Nate and Sheila, and Cody and Danielle were very excited to explore paradise with their partners.

MAFS resident relationship expert Rachel DeAlto explained that it was very important for the couples to create lasting memories of fun and enjoyment in their honeymoon. She said that they could look back on this day when their relationship starts to get difficult or challenging. Although they are not forcing the couples to consummate their marriage this early on, DeAlto hoped that their honeymoon is still going to be filled with fun and romance.

“My hope for our couples on their honeymoons is that they spend time getting to know each other and begin to grow emotional and physical intimacy at a phase that feels good to them. But then we want them to explore romance. It’s the honeymoon!” she said.

WHO loves Danielle's HEADBAND veil? @dietitiangonewild #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #bride #veil #ceremony #saturdaymorning

The Married At First Sight Season 5 team did an excellent job in creating a romantic ambience for the couples. As seen in the previous MAFS episode, Nate is very much looking forward to consummating his marriage with Sheila. Although Sheila had her reservations at first, saying that she wanted to take it slow, the MAFS star may have had a change of heart.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had sex. So, yeah it’s about that time,” she told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Cody and Danielle also seemed like they were ready to consummate their marriage. Since the beginning, Cody has been very vocal about being physically attracted to Danielle. After seeing his wife in a bikini, Cody got even more impressed.

“She’s got an awesome body, a really nice butt, I’m ready to take the next step,” he said.

While she also felt drawn to Cody, Danielle admitted that she was nervous to go on a honeymoon with a complete stranger. She also shared that it felt uncomfortable to spend every single second with someone she just met.

“I know that he’s a good person, from what I know about him. But, I mean, the more emotional connection I can build will make me feel more comfortable,” she said.

As for Anthony and Ashley, the Married At First Sight couple might be the first couple to consummate their marriage. As seen in the sneak peek for episode 4, Ashley told Anthony to stop recording because they were about to do something they can’t document. However, it’s not just purely physical between Anthony and Ashley. During his confessionals, Anthony revealed that he can see himself falling for his wife.

Married At First Sight Season 5 episode 4, “Honeymoons Pt. 1” airs Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

