Are ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek And Christina El Moussa Back Together? Ex-Couple Attend Daytime Emmy’s

Flip or Flop hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa were spotted together at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The HGTV stars, who announced their split just last December, were photographed smiling on the red carpet like any sweet couple. The question is, could fans expect a romantic reunion?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa attended the Daytime Emmy’s arm-in-arm, looking matchy in black. Tarek was dapper in his suit, while Christina wore a shiny black cocktail dress. The two were at the event to present the award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

Their recent red carpet sighting comes right after the two announced that they will be reuniting for Flip or Flop Season 8. According to E! News, Christina maintained that their relationship will strictly be business and merely for the sake of their hit HGTV show.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop.”

Last December, Tarek and Christina announced that they have been estranged since May 2016 after seven years of marriage. Tarek officially filed for divorce last January. Fans were shocked to hear the news because Tarek and Christina can be seen on Flip or Flop as this ideal power couple in the real estate and home improvement business.

Moreover, Tarek and Christina’s relationship appeared to be unbreakable as they have successfully overcome many difficult challenges in the past. These include Tarek’s battle with testicular and thyroid cancer in 2013 and Christina’s miscarriage in 2014. They have two children together: Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

Last February, Christina El Moussa opened up to People and shared details of how their marriage “fell apart.” She explained that their marital woes began as pressures started piling up. After giving birth to her second child, Christina said she felt “overwhelmed” with everything and husband-wife communication broke down. She also shut down reconciliation rumors.

“Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives. It is what it is and we are going through a divorce and eventually we will be dating other people. I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he’s happy.”

Naturally, Flip or Flop fans are clamoring for a reunion beyond the show. After announcing their return for Season 8, Tarek and Christina have been giving their fans tiny semblances of hope. Last week, the two reunited for a speaking engagement in Las Vegas.

Christina even posted a photo with Tarek on her Instagram account. The photo was quickly flooded with comments from fans, asking them to get back together. One follower even commented how Tarek and Christina looked like a “love team.”

Had a great time speaking to our students in Vegas for @successpathtraining A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Whether or not Christina and Tarek El Moussa will be getting back together, one thing is for certain. Fans will see more and more of them as they film and promote Flip or Flop Season 8. It will certainly be interesting how their divorce will play out in the show, and how their dynamics will change as they now host as an estranged couple.

Flip or Flop paved the way for a heightened interest in house flipping and home renovation among viewers. According to Deadline, the show totaled more than 17 million viewers in the last season. Aside from the show, Tarek and Christina also own The El Moussa Group, a real estate agency in Orange County, California.

“Tarek and Christina’s expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons,” said Allison Page, HGTV’s General Manager for U.S. Programming and Development. “The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success.”

Flip or Flop Season 8 is slated for a December premiere on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]