America’s FGM Shame: Detroit Doctor Charged With Carrying Out Female Genital Mutilation

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, a physician who works in the Detroit area in Michigan, is facing federal charges for allegedly performing female genital mutilation on a number of six- and seven-year-old girls, according to Rare News.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a custom in certain cultural and religious groups around the world, typically in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala performed FMG at a medical clinic in Livonia.

It is believed that this may be the first case of its kind prosecuted under United States federal law. According to the complaint, Dr. Nagarwala removed clitoral skin from two victims, both of whom had been brought to Detroit for that specific purpose. According to one victim, the procedure was so traumatic that she couldn’t walk afterwards, and she suffered pain from the mutilation site right through to her ankles.

The FBI described FGM as a barbaric and cruel practice; a practice that violates basic human rights. The practice is known as a “clitoridectomy,” where the clitoris is either removed or mutilated. FGM is performed on women for the sole purpose of removing pleasure from sex. The World Health Organization’s guesstimate is that approximately three million girls are subjected to this horrendous procedure every year.

Dr. Nagarwala faces felony charges of FGM, including transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Each charge carries a sentence from between five and 10 years in prison. Nagarwala also faces conspiracy charges and charges of lying to federal agents.

Kenneth Blanco is Acting Assistant Attorney General, and says that Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed “horrifying acts of brutality” on the “most vulnerable victims.”

Last year a tipster informed the FBI that Dr. Nagarwala was practicing genital mutilation on girls. The first two victims were discovered and authorities are now searching for more. They’ve recently found additional victims who had the procedure performed between the years 2005 and 2007.

What is Female Genital Mutilation?

Millions of little girls and young women have been subjected to FGM, a painful rite-of-passage carried out for centuries in various parts of the world. The process involves cutting their genitals, oftentimes without anesthesia.

Some religions and cultures believe that FGM improves hygiene and fertility and that it preserves a girl’s chastity, thus making her more desirable as a marriage partner. However, according to the World Health Organization there are absolutely no health benefits to this practice.

What it does bring, though, is pain, infections, scars, cysts, psychological trauma, and problems with urination and childbirth. It also leads to a higher risk of infant death. FGM is widely condemned by human rights organizations, not only because of the underlying injustice of the practice, but also for the health risks.

“It reflects deep-rooted inequality between the sexes and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women. It is nearly always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children. The practice also violates a person’s rights to health, security and physical integrity, the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and the right to life when the procedure results in death.”

Often when FGM is performed abroad, trained circumcizers or midwives travel from village to village performing FGM en masse: they use unsterilized knives, scissors, and razors. Celebrations including singing, food, and gifts often follow the procedures.

According to WHO, a staggering 200 million women and girls alive today have been cut in 30 countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, with the procedure typically being performed on girls who range from birth to 15-years-old.

The practice of FGM can take various forms: it can involve removing only a portion of the external genitalia, such as the labia minora and the clitoris, or alternatively it can involve the removal of most of the external genitalia and a narrowing of the vaginal opening. Other dangerous procedures are also carried out, like pricking, scraping, cauterizing, or piercing the genitals.

Even though it is against federal law to practice FGM in the United States, according to Reviews in Obstetrics and Gynecology cited by Rare News, clitoridectomies were performed on lesbians right up until the 1960s. It was also performed on women who had been diagnosed with hysteria, erotomania, and clitoral enlargement.

Today, it is illegal to remove a girl from the United States in order to have genital mutilation performed elsewhere.

Women’s rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali created the AHA Foundation. She personally suffered FGM as a young girl in Somalia, and she suggests that it’s important for States to pass laws banning the practice, even though there are federal laws in place.

Amanda Parker is senior director of the AHA Foundation, and says that prosecutors need “additional tools to use to prosecute cases,” in order to send “a strong message that this harmful practice is not tolerated here.”