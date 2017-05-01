Kim Kardashian’s Famous Butt Continues To Trend, Rumored Plastic Surgeon Compares It To A Deflated Balloon

Kim Kardashian’s famous butt continued to trend on social media on search engines as her rumored plastic surgeon recently compared it to a deflated balloon.

KKW in Mexico yesterday

Dr. Aardon Rollins is the name of a plastic surgeon who is rumored to be the man responsible for creating the famous butt of Kim Kardashian. According to Mirror, Rollins has recently come forward to say that Kim Kardashian’s butt is “out of control.” He, then, proceeded to brand her famous butt with the following statement.

“A balloon that has blown up and then deflated.”

As Inquisitr reported two days ago, Kim Kardashian had recently lost 100,000 Instagram followers after untouched images of her famous butt surfaced. These untouched butt photos revealed that time, age, and childbirth has not been too kind to Kim as she has started to develop some pretty noticeable cellulite. It was a combination of these untouched photos revealing noticeable cellulite and all the attention the untouched butt photos are receiving that caused her rumored plastic surgeon to come forward and compare her famous bottom to a deflated balloon.

Despite being rumored to be the plastic surgeon responsible for creating her perfect butt that people can’t seem to stop talking about, Dr. Aardon Rollins is now telling women Kim’s bottom should be viewed as a warning. Mirror claims the plastic surgeon is urging women to look into getting an airbrushed bottom before even considering plastic surgery.

In what many media outlets are describing as rather rude comments, Rollins has also claimed his newer patients are no longer asking him to create a Kim Kardashian butt for them. Instead, they are asking him for a Kylie Jenner butt as her butt is younger and firmer than her sister Kim’s.

I just like this pic

While Kim Kardashian has always denied getting a Brazilian butt lift procedure, the plastic surgeon claims that is exactly what Kim got and that it was a huge mistake. According to Rollins, it is a mistake for someone who has cellulite to get any type of butt lift as the cellulite will still be there after the plastic surgery procedure is complete.

“Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger. If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s.”

The rumored plastic surgeon of Kim Kardashian also stated that her butt was “too big.” He went on to explain that with the procedure Kim had done she just took problem fat from a different area on her body and added it to her butt. The only issue with that was it was still problem fat – it was just on her butt instead of her waist.

“It’s very big, maybe too big. Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”

The surgeon claims that Kim shouldn’t be expected to have a perfect butt anymore. After all, she had two children. She put on some weight, lost the weight, put on some more weight, and then lost the weight again. Rollins, for a second time, described Kim’s butt as if it was a balloon and she had continued to blow it up and let the air out over and over again.

“It’s like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out – there are ripples. No wonder it looks like that. She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it – apart from get the airbrush out.”

Dr. Aardon Rollins revealed there isn’t much Kim can do at this point to save her deflated bottom other than whipping out the airbrush to cover up the ripples.

Major side eye

There is no denying the latest snaps of Kim Kardashian’s bottom have caused somewhat of a storm on social media over the last few days. The biggest question most are having at this point is whether or not Kim has been photoshopping her perfect butt pictures all of this time. Is the perfect bottom so many have come to know and love nothing more than a deflated balloon? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section down below!

