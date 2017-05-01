Donald Trump Says Presidency Has Been ‘A Big Burden’ On His Family, Melania Trump ‘Terribly Abused’ By Press

President Donald Trump recently revealed that his role as Chief Executive has been a strain on his family.

In an interview with the Washington Times on Sunday, President Trump revealed that his wife, Melania, and his youngest son, Barron, were particularly affected by his presidency.

“There is no question, it is a big burden on the family.”

Trump slammed the media’s criticisms of his wife and her decision to stay in their home in New York City, saying that the move would have been difficult for their son, Barron. Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have been living separately since the President moved to the White House after his inauguration. Melania remained in their home in New York City so that Barron wouldn’t have to switch schools until after the school year.

“I have a son who’s a very young boy — he just turned 11,” President Donald Trump said.

“He’ll be taken away from his school and be put into a brand new school. He likes playing on his soccer team in New York, they’re all of his friends, and you know he’ll be taken away from that team.”

“We didn’t want to do it in the middle of a season,” he added.

But the Trump family setup has been heavily criticized, especially when it was revealed that the City of New York had been spending millions on security for Melania Trump and Barron Trump.

Speaking with BuzzFeed News on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Trump administration should shoulder the security costs for the First Family or the New York Police Department should stop providing protection for the New York-based Trumps.

“[Mayor Bill de Blasio] ought to tell the Congress if we don’t pay for it, New York City cops aren’t guarding it.”

According to the New York Post, New York City spent $24 million on security measures for Trump Tower between Election Day and Donald Trump’s inauguration. In February, New York’s police commissioner told Reuters that it was costing taxpayers between $127,000 and $308,000 per day to protect the Trump family.

President Donald Trump confirmed that Melania and Barron will finally join him at the White House this year. The family has not announced which school Barron Trump will attend when he moves to the capital. Sasha and Malia Obama, who arrived at the White House when they were aged seven and 10, attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

In his Oval Office interview with the Washington Times, Donald Trump lamented the media’s criticism of his wife.

“She’s been terribly abused by the press, really unfairly,” the President said.

“She’s a high-quality person. She’s been amazing for the country.”

“She’s been a great representative, I think,” he added. “In fact, her polls: She went up 29 points, did you see that? But she’s been very highly abused by the press, which was very unfair.”

In March, a CNN poll found that Melania Trump’s approval rating had shot up to 52 percent. This was more than double her approval rating in February 2016, which was just 26 percent. According to the poll, only three percent of respondents said that they didn’t know who Melania Trump is and those who didn’t have a favorable opinion of her made up only 32 percent.

Apart from Melania and Barron Trump, other members of President Donald Trump’s immediate family have also been heavily criticized. In April, Ivanka Trump was reportedly booed during a women’s summit in Berlin after she called her father a “tremendous champion of supporting families.”

Donald Trump downplayed this incident, saying that what happened “was not booing like we all know it.”

“She gave an answer, and she’s cool,” he said about his daughter.

“She can handle it.”

